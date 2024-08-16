The commercial rights holder of the World Rally Championship is considering a potential sale of the business, Reuters news agency reports.

WRC Promoter GmbH acquired the commercial rights to the World Rally Championship in 2013. Previously, the promotion was managed by North One Sports, but the ten-year contract (effective from 2010) with the FIA ​​was cancelled ahead of the 2012 season when North One Sports declared bankruptcy.

The current promoter is owned by Red Bull and KW25 and, since acquiring the commercial rights to the WRC, the company has been responsible for developing the television and internet broadcast.

First, WRC+ was created, offering the broadcast of selected stages, and the turning point came in 2018 with the launch of the All Live platform, where you can follow all the stages live. In 2021, WRC Promoter added World Rallycross to its portfolio, followed twelve months later by the European Rally Championship.

The Reuters news agency claims, according to its anonymous sources, that the owners of WRC Promoter – the aforementioned Red Bull and KW25 – are looking for a buyer for the company.

This suggests that owners are looking to monetise their property at a time when commercial rights to sports competitions are reaching record levels.

Red Bull and KW25 are working with JPMorgan, one of the world’s largest banking firms, to find a buyer. The German owners hope to sell for around 500 million euros. They would like to complete the transaction by the end of the year.

Talks are said to be at an advanced stage, although another anonymous source told Reuters that this will not necessarily result in a sale.

According to Reuters sources, a new owner could help boost the WRC’s popularity in the United States. The current WRC promoter has long wanted to have a round of the championship in America. Plans call for an event in the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, but the world’s best drivers won’t be there until 2026.

When asked by Motorsport.com to comment on the news, the WRC organiser released the following statement.

“As a matter of principle, we do not comment on rumors or statements from third parties, for which we kindly ask for your understanding,” the statement reads.

The news comes after the WRC organiser recently agreed a lucrative 10-year deal to host a round of the championship in Saudi Arabia.

The championship is also preparing for a transition in its technical regulations, with new rules set to come into force from 2027.