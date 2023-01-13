The Automobile Club of Italy and ACI Sport present the special logo of the 2023 Rally Italia Sardegna scheduled from 1 to 4 June based in Olbia as the sixth round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship.

It is a celebratory reinterpretation to celebrate the first twenty editions of the Italian world rally in Sardinia. A story that began in 2004 with passion and spirit … Continue reading

