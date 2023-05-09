This weekend the WRC returns with the fifth round of the 2023 World Championship, the Rally of Portugal, the first European event of the season on gravel. The first ever, however, was held in March, in Mexico.

The Portuguese event will be very tricky for the riders, because it will present a slippery track in the first pass that the riders will make in the specials, while in the second the surface will become even more complicated and rough. The riders, therefore, will be called upon to carefully manage and choose the tyres.

Then there will be another unknown factor to take into consideration, namely the one linked to the weather. If it were to rain, the bottom would become even more slippery and would have several muddy sections.

For this reason, Pirelli has decided to bring the following tires to the Rally of Portugal:

Pirelli Scorpion KX WRC: These are the tires dedicated to dirt roads and specially developed for Rally1 cars. They will be available in 2 compounds:

Soft (Prime), which in Portugal will be considered the main one due to the sandy and slippery surfaces.

Hard (Option), perfect for abrasive bottoms and for second passes on specials.

Rally de Portugal: tire allocation per crew

Each crew with P1 priority, therefore at the wheel of hybrid Rally1 cars, will be able to choose between these tires during the 19 scheduled special stages, including the Shakedown (4 tires must be used for the test stage).

24 Soft Erasers (Prime)

8 Hard Erasers (Option)

Rally of Portugal: Terenzio Testoni’s point

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, spoke about the Portugal Rally from a tire point of view: “In last year’s edition, especially on Friday, the Portugal Rally confirmed itself as one of the most complex events of the entire World Championship. This will have to lead the crews to an excellent choice of tyres, but also to take particular care of them”.

“The key to achieving outstanding results this weekend will be finding the right mix of Soft and Hard tire selections over the course of the laps, considering that the former will be perfect for sandy and slippery surfaces, while the latter will give their best on sandy and slippery surfaces. bumpy and treacherous. So, looking at the starting order on day one, we could see considerable surprises day after day in the general standings.”