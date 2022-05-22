The Finn wins the Portugal Rally on Evans and Sordo. Rovanpera also extends in the World Cup, has 46 points over Neuville

Matteo Solinghi – Milan

In Rally Portugal, the celebration of the 50th edition of the World Rally Championship, past, present and future meet. To frame the spectacle of Rally1, the first hybrid rally cars that represent the future of Rally, there are some of the drivers who have made the history of this sport, from Miki Biasion to Walter Rohrl, with the cars that have written the history of this discipline – from the Audi Quattro of the 1980s to the Lancia Delta group A – preceding the spectacle offered by the modern Rally1 and Rally2. And precisely on such a special occasion, what Sebastien Ogier himself, in our interview this week, called his heir, is shown: Kalle Rovanpera, the 21-year-old from Toyota capable of winning a World Rally opening the way in first day of competition (and opening the road is always a disadvantage, especially on gravel), then going on to sign the best overall performance in eight of the twenty-one special stages, including the Power Stage. See also Champions League: the most 'morbid' crosses of the round of 16

wrc portugal, the last day – Even before the entry into the Power Stage of Rally1, the twist of the day is given by Teemu Suninen, for the Rally of Portugal at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 Rally2: arrived at the last special stage with more than 1 ‘ahead of Yohan Rossel (Citroen C3), after just 40 ”of PS he goes off the road and throws away what was a victory by now written, with the Finn having the sole task of bringing the car to the finish without taking unnecessary risks. The swing of emotions followed one another throughout the morning, with Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) putting more seconds between himself and teammate Elfyn Evans, so much so that he entered the last stage with a 9 “advantage over the British .

wrc portugal: the duels – There were basically two challenges on the edge of seconds on the eve of the last day of competition in Portugal: the one for third place between Dani Sordo (debuting with the Hyundai i20 Rally1) and Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1); and the one between Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans. The first of the two pairs is the one that reaches the finish line of the last special stage first. With a textbook Power Stage, Sordo emerges and comeback on the Japanese, going to conquer the podium for just 2.1 seconds. Katsuta in tears after the international interview: her second career podium and what could have been a Toyota hat-trick fade in the last km of the race. On the other hand, Evans disappoints: the Briton is only 5th in the Power Stage, conquering a poor point. Once again impresses Kalle Rovanpera, who despite the victory in hand pushes to the maximum and also wins the last stage. Full booty for the Finn. See also F1 | New wind tunnel: costs will be extrapolated from the constraints

wrc portugal, rovanpera king – What Kalle Rovanpera is doing at this start of the championship is nothing short of sensational: with the exception of the Monte Carlo Rally, which saw Sebastien Loeb’s victory paired with mathematics teacher Isabelle Galmiche, the 2000 class put in place three great tests of strength. The first in Sweden, taking Elfyn Evans to the limit (and to error); the second in Croatia reversing the situation against Ott Tanak with a monstrous performance in the Power Stage despite a wrong choice of tires; and the third hour in Portugal, with a clarity, a coldness, a race management that only Finnish champions have in this discipline, especially at 21 years of age. And the advantage in the league is becoming more and more consistent.

wrc rankings – Final classification of the Rally of Portugal

Kalle Rovanpera (Fin-Toyota) in 3 hours 44’19 “2 Elfyn Evans (Gb-Toyota) at 15 ”2 Dani Sordo (Spa-Hyundai) at 2’17 “3 Takamoto Katsuta (Giap-Toyota) at 2’19 “4 Thierry Neuville (Bel-Hyundai) at 2’37 “8 Ott Tanak (East-Hyundai) at 4’45 “7 Pierre-Louis Loubet (Fra-Ford M-Sport) at 5’52 ”1 Craig Breen (Irl-Ford M-Sport) at 7’03 “4 Adrien Fourmaux (Fra-Ford M-Sport) at 8’09 “6 Yohan Rossel (Fra-Citroen-Rally2) at 13’48 “9 See also Klopp on City-Liverpool draw: 'It was like a boxing match'

The ranking of the World Championship after the Rally of Portugal

Kalle Rovanpera (Fin-Toyota) 106 points Thierry Neuville (Bel-Hyundai) 60 Takamoto Katsuta (Giap-Toyota) 38 Ott Tanak (East-Hyundai) 37 Elfyn Evans (Gb-Toyota) 36 Craig Breen (Irl-Ford M-Sport) 34 Sebastien Loeb (Fra-Ford M-Sport) 27 Gus Greensmith (Gb-Ford M-Sport) 20 Sebastien Ogier (Fra-Toyota) 19 Dani Sordo (Spa-Hyundai) 19