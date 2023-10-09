The announcement arrives

Now it’s final: the eightieth edition of the Polish Rally will take place next year as an event valid for the WRC season 2024. After a long negotiation lasting in recent years between the Polish Automobile Association and the FIA, the nation will finally return to the calendar for the first time since the 2017 championshipafter which the event was excluded from the world championship due to repeated violations of safety conditions by spectators.

The wait will end in June

Seven years later, the organizers made the return official after the agreement reached with the International Federation during an event held in Mikolajki, which was also attended by former F1 driver Robert Kubica. In addition to the announcement, the dates on which the scheduled event will be held were also indicated from 27 to 30 June 2024: “Our goal has always been to bring Rally Poland back to the world championship – he has declared Michał SikoraPresident of the Polish Automobile Association – It is a source of joy and pride for us that the Association’s efforts were successful thanks to the organization of the rally at the highest level, as confirmed by the FIA ​​reports as well as an excellent collaboration with ORLEN SA, our main sponsor and reliable partner long-term. The rally’s promotion to the WRC is certainly a dream come true for fans, who, as always, will pack the safe zones prepared for them to admire the unprecedented skills of stars such as Kalle Rovanpera, Sebastien Ogier, Ott Tanak, Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans. Intense work is already underway for the 80th anniversary edition of the rally, which will be an exceptional sporting event for everyone.”

❗ ORLEN 80. Rajd Polski rundą Rajdowych Mistrzostw Świata WRC 2024 ❗ Do zobaczenia w Mikołajkach w dniach 27-30 czerwca 👋#rallypoland pic.twitter.com/lECNXRaWDE — Rally Poland (@rajdpolski) October 9, 2023

The complete presentation of the calendar will be available soon

The official calendar for the 2024 season will be announced on October 19th at the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council, but Poland’s entry will almost certainly replace the round in Mexico, which will exit the scene. At the same time, among the 13 scheduled rounds, other nations should not be included such as Saudi Arabia and the United Stateswhose onset, or return, is instead postponed to 2025. In the same year, moreover, a return to is also being considered Argentina. The nation that will make its debut next season will instead be the Latviawhich will take the place of its neighbor Estonia. However, the start of the season has been confirmed in Monte Carlo from 22 to 28 January, with the Principality round to be held in the French municipality of Gap. Among the changes, it is also probable that the calendar will be moved Kenya from June to third appointment of the World Cup after Sweden. In addition to those already mentioned, Croatia, Portugal, Italy (Sardinia), Finland, Greece, Chile, Central Europe and Japan are also confirmed.