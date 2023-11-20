The news is one that makes the walls shake, especially if it concerns a two-time reigning world champion. Kalle Rovanpera has renewed his contract with Toyota Racing, and this is multi-year, but he will no longer race as a starting driver next season.

The Finn, born in 2000, has decided not to take part in the entire 2024 World Rally Championship, but only in some selected events which will be decided later in the season.

This is a very heavy choice and for several reasons. Toyota will not be able to count on its spearhead to compete for the Drivers’ world title, the WRC loses its reigning world champion as holder for the second time in a few years (it happened with Sébastien Ogier two years ago) and the World Championship will it impoverishes talent, at least in some stages.

“Next year will be different for me and Jonne (Halttunen, his co-driver. ed.). We will see some changes,” explained Rovanpera. It will be interesting, we will race half the season and there are a few reasons behind this choice. The biggest one is linked to the fact that we have been racing in rallies for a long time now and we simply felt that it was a good time to take a break to recharge our batteries and have more time for ourselves, thus having more energy for the years to come.” .

“Clearly we are very young and we haven’t been in rallies for a long time in the WRC, but I come from many years in which I raced entire seasons even in the minor categories and when you are young and spend most of the time in rallies, this time seems huge. So it’s a good time to unplug a bit and rest.”

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

“This season has required a lot of energy from us, so that’s the main reason. We are traveling all over the world and we are most of the time. And when you are fighting for titles and victories all the time, mentally you are in the competition mode all year round and that takes a lot of effort and strength to do.”

“My contract with Toyota is multi-year, so for sure I will only be part time in 2024, and then return to fight for titles from 2025 and do it full time”, concluded Rovanpera.

Toyota has been forced to review its driver line up for 2024. It is no coincidence that Elfyn Evans will have another great opportunity to win the first world title of his career. The Welshman becomes the lead driver for next season, with Takamoto Katsuta taking over from Kalle Rovanpera and becoming the second regular driver called up to race in all the season’s events.

The third car will be shared by the most talented drivers in the WRC, namely Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera. A legitimate choice, that of the 23 year old, but destined to make noise.

At least from a crew point of view, Hyundai Motorsport looks set to find itself as the natural favorite for next year with the return of Ott Tanak and the continued presence of Thierry Neuville. A World Cup, the 2024 one, which once again promises to be a two-way affair: Toyota against Hyundai, while M-Sport has already decided some time ago to return to relying on young people and, barring sporting miracles, to play the supporting role.