Pirelli-WRC: the final chapter begins

During free practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 15th round of the Formula 1 world championship, Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, Mario Islandhad confirmed that the negotiations for the three-year renewal 2025-2027 as the sole supplier of tires were still in progress, but with the hope of being able to make official news in a short time regarding the new agreement with the Circus. The hypotheses on the permanence of the Milanese house in the top flight would therefore seem optimistic, but the news already known is another: Pirelli will exit the WRC.

No proposal to the FIA

Having returned to the world rally championship in 2021 as the sole supplier after eleven years of absence, Pirelli will cease its activity at the end of the 2024 season, having not submitted an offer to the tender presented by the FIA ​​for the period 2025-2027. According to the latest indications, the most suitable companies to enter or return to the competition could be Michelin, Hankook and MRF, all vying for the new tender.

The reasons for the choice

But what drove Pirelli to abandon one of the most prestigious competitions at an international level? A clear answer to this question was not indicated by Isola himself, who however underlined that, at the basis of the choice, there would not be the cost savings: “It’s not part of the decision because we have a team dedicated to the WRC and we believe that in this period we have achieved what we wanted in terms of participation in this sport in the top class – declared ad autosport.com – we will continue to put our resources into the ERC (European Rally Championship, ed.) and the national championships. The team that takes care of the WRC and rallying in general is not the same as the one we have for Formula 1. We will continue to develop products for rallying because this is really relevant for our technology transfer on snow, ice and gravel, so we want to be involved in rallying. We are expanding our activity into historic rallies and other championships. Obviously we can’t be everywhere and we have to make choices. I believe this period has been good to return to the WRC after quite a long period, as the last time we supplied WRC cars was 2010. After 10 years it was a good exercise to return in this period to showcase our brand at the top level of the WRC and now we want to focus on other avenues“.

Differences between Rally and F1

In conclusion, Isola also indicated the differences between the largest series in terms of temporal permanence: “Every championship is different – he added – in Formula 1 I believe it takes a long time to create an association between the brand and the championship, probably because the viewers are different too. In rallying there is a niche of very passionate spectators. In four years you can tell them whatever you want, basically. In F1 there is a different audience and to make people understand that you are a supplierthat you are there and that you develop top technology, it takes much longer“.