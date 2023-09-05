The 2023 WRC starts again in September with the Acropolis Rally, scheduled for 7 to 10 this month on the gravel roads of Greece. A rally in which very high temperatures are usually expected, but on this occasion bad weather could play a fundamental role during the 4 days of competition.

For the Rally1 hybrid cars, Pirelli – which is the sole supplier of the World Rally Championship – will bring the following tires and compounds to the Greek rally.

The Pirelli Scorpions were created by the Italian manufacturer specifically for gravel rallies in 2022 and updated this season to support the extra weight of hybrid cars and the greater torque due precisely to the presence of the 100 kW electric motor which supports the 380 horsepower the thermal one. The crews will be able to count on these tires in two different compounds.

Pirelli Scorpion KX WRC HA – Hard: these tires will be the main choice in dry conditions and the high grip offered by the specials, but also by any high temperatures and the length of the specials. These compounds will be considered “Prime”.

Pirelli Scorpion KX WRC SA – Soft: they will instead be the “Options”, perfect for specials with a surface that guarantees low grip, but also if the specials should be muddy, wet, or ruined due to extreme weather conditions.

Rally Acropolis 2023: the peculiarities of the route

During the 15 special stages scheduled in what can be considered one of the toughest events of the entire WRC season, it will be very important for the drivers to pay attention in the first stage, the one scheduled for Friday, because there will be no mid-day Service . In fact, they will only be able to change the tires after the first two tests, but will not have the support of the mechanics to repair any damage to their respective cars.

Saturday, on the other hand, will offer over 140 timed kilometers with 6 tests to be carried out. This will be the longest day and probably the one that will give the complete picture on the riders who will be able to fight for the victory and for the podium this weekend.

Sunday will be the shortest day, with just 3 specials scheduled. The Power Stage will offer a very important mileage: 19.77 kilometers and will be the repetition of SS14. If the games were already made for success and the podium, it is easy to foresee that this special could be used as a high-speed reconnaissance aimed at arranging the notes and arriving ready for the last stage which will offer additional points valid for the World Cup.

Rally Acropolis 2023: Terenzio Testoni’s point

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli rally activity manager: “Even if the road surface of the special stages has become less aggressive than in the past, the Acropolis remains one of the toughest races of the entire season, in which strategy errors and tire management tyres, in addition to the driving ones, can have a very high cost”.

“The best chances of victory go to those who pay the most attention to their tyres, knowing how to make the most of their characteristics, balancing sturdiness and performance. Great attention must be paid to wear during all the 15 scheduled specials”.

Rally Acropolis 2023: tire allocation

Each crew at the wheel of a hybrid Rally1 car – there will be 10 this weekend – will be able to take advantage of:

24 Prime Erasers (Hard)

8 Option rubbers (Soft).

To these will be added another 4 tires to be used in the Shakedown. The compound of this set of tires will be chosen by the crews themselves.