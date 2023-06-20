The WRC 2023 arrives at the halfway point. This weekend the protagonists of the World Rally Championship will be on stage at the only African event of the season, the legendary Safari Rally.

This is the third consecutive dirt event, the fourth of the season also considering the Mexico Rally held in March. For the Safari Rally, Pirelli has decided to bring the following compounds:

Pirelli Scorpion KX S.A: these are the Soft compounds which in Sardinia, at the beginning of June, were unexpectedly protagonists due to the weather. In Italy these were considered the options, however at the Safari they will be considered the first, the main ones to be used during the 19 scheduled tests.

At the Safari the Softs will play an important role due to the sandy bottom, full of ruts, bumps and the famous fesh fesh. But be careful, because rain could be a determining factor this weekend too, as happened in Sardinia, so the softer compounds will play an even more important role if the forecasts are right.

Pirelli Scorpion KX HA: these are the Hard compounds, which in Africa will be considered options. These will be perfect in the special stages with the most abrasive surfaces and the longest internships envisaged by the 2023 programme.

Safari Rally 2023: the tire allocation

Each crew will be able to use a total of 32 tires to play the entire race weekend and they will be divided up as follows:

24 soft erasers

8 hard erasers

Each crew will also have 4 tires available to use during the Shakedown on Wednesday 21 June and will be able to choose which compound to take part with.

Safari Rally 2023: Terenzio Testoni’s comment

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, commented on the Safari Rally from the point of view of the tires on the eve of the event to be held in Kenya.

“It has become clear that even in its modern form the Safari Rally remains a race of endurance and not of speed, unlike any other contemporary WRC event.”

“In Kenya, wear is low despite the distances, but the blows that the tyres, rims and suspensions undergo are numerous and violent. There is no shortage of fast stretches, just as there are sudden braking and moments in which you have to go at walking pace”.

“This year the rain could exacerbate these conditions and make the race much more unpredictable than usual. Scorpion SA tires have the right versatility to guarantee grip and impact resistance at the same time and have a structure that is neither too soft, which it would not bear the severity of the tests, nor too rigid, which would damage the suspension”.

“Already in 2022 the race proved to be tougher than the previous year and this year will most likely be even worse,” concluded Testoni.