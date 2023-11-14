WRC 2023, it’s time for the last challenge. The Japan Rally will be held this weekend, the last event of the season before the short rest and preparation that will take the protagonists of the World Rally Championship to next season with the Monte-Carlo Rally set for the second part of January 2024.

The 2023 Rally Japan consists of 22 special stages, including three super special stages which will be held at Toyota Stadium. But the most awaited tests, obviously, will be held outside the sports facility, in the regions of Ena, Gifu and Chubu, where the asphalt will be particularly slippery especially in the tests which will be held in the early morning.

Another extremely important feature, which drivers will have to pay particular attention to, will be leaves that have fallen on the asphalt. These too will have a capital importance in carrying out the tests, like the dirt brought onto the road by the first cars.

Friday, the second day of the race but the first real one considering the expected mileage, will be characterized by rain, which will constitute another very important element in view of the general classification. Pirelli Cinturatos will certainly be the protagonists on that day, tires made specifically for wet asphalt

In the following days, however, the Cinturatos will give way to the Pirelli PZero Hard and Soft, as the weather should remain mild until the end. In this last event of the season, the Hard tires will be considered ‘Prime’ due to the nature of the asphalt, while the Soft will be ‘Option’.

Rally of Japan: the comment by Terenzio Testoni

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli rally activity manager, commented on the last round of the 2023 WRC as follows: “Even if the championship is closed, I expect a race felt and fought by everyone, as well as very interesting from a technical point of view. The roads and the meteorological conditions in Japan pose challenges that should not be underestimated and present risks that must be well analyzed especially in the reconnaissance phase, where even the slightest error in evaluation could cost dearly”.

“For Pirelli it will be an opportunity to accumulate more data for future developments of our products. After all, we have experienced an intense season in which we always had the opportunity to learn something, with races that were always challenging and, often, remarkably spectacular” .

Japan Rally, tire allocation

For Rally Japan here is the following tire allocation for each crew driving a Rally1 car.

28 Pirelli PZero RA WRC HA (Hard): perfect tires for dry, abrasive asphalt and longer special stages.

18 Pirelli PZero RA WRC SA (Soft): perfect tires for slippery asphalt and dry asphalt

12 Pirelli Cinturato RWB: tires dedicated to wet asphalt

Each Rally1 car will be able to choose and use a total of 28 tires over the course of the race, including 4 tires to take part in the Shakedown.