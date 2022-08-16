After a long series of events on dirt roads, the WRC 2022 returns this weekend with a rally that will be held completely on asphalt: the Ypres Rally.

The Rally of Belgium, which will start on Friday 19 August, will engage the WRC drivers in 20 special stages overall, for a total of 281.58 timed kilometers.

The event will be held around Ypres. The range of action in which the special stages have been designed are no further than 25 kilometers from the Belgian town. The tests will be very fast and the pitfalls will also come from the type of asphalt present. It is a very slippery surface, in which debris and mud will play a fundamental role.

The rain hypothesis should not be ruled out either. The weather could also have a significant effect on the Belgian rally after having already played an important role in the last outings of the season.

Ypres Rally: the tires brought by Pirelli

The Milanese manufacturer, the only tire supplier for the World Rally Championship, will bring the following tires dedicated to Rally1 hybrid cars to Ypres.

PZero RA WRC HA (Hard compound): these are the hardest compounds for what concerns the tires made for rallies on asphalt. They are perfect for the most abrasive surfaces and the longest special tests. These tires will be the drivers’ first choice.

PZero RA WRC SA (Soft compound): the softer PZero compounds are perfect for slippery surfaces and, perhaps, made even more treacherous by the rain. These, however, will be considered the alternative to the Hard, so the riders will have less available over the three days of competition.

Cinturato RWB: these tires have been specially designed for driving rain. Should the special stages have that type of weather conditions, the riders will also be able to rely on these compounds (should they have time to choose them).

Ypres Rally: the words of Terenzio Testoni

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, commented on the Ypres Rally just a few hours after the start of the event: “The Rally of Belgium, also thanks to weather conditions that are difficult to predict and a very wide variety of conditions, offers teams different choices. of strategy and tire choice “.

“The teams will have to consider that, in the second laps on the special stages, the conditions will be much more difficult. The asphalt will tend to get dirtier with each test lap of the cars.”

“The cobblestones, well known to cyclists all over the world, represent an additional challenge in a couple of stages, especially in wet or even humid conditions. The tires will also be put under stress by some tight corners, often preceded by sharp turns. brake “.

Ypres Rally: tire allocation

Pirelli brings 750 tires to Belgium dedicated exclusively to Rally1 cars. Here is the allocation decided for each crew.

28 PZero RA WRC HA tires (Hard)

22 PZero RA WRC SA (Soft) tires

12 Cinturato RWB tires (extreme wet)

Each Rally1 car will be able to use a maximum of 28 tires for the entire event, including 4 tires for the Shakedown. These will have the compound chosen by the crew before leaving for the special test.