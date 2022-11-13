The curtain falls on the WRC 2022 World Championship, which closes with the victory of Thierry Neuville in the Rally of Japan, marked by many stages canceled on Friday and Saturday and by the rain from mid-morning on Sunday.

The WRC1 drivers and manufacturers titles were already awarded in the previous races, the only sentence still to be issued concerned the WRC2, in which the title went to the Finnish Emil Lindholm on Skoda Fabia.

Emil Lindholm, Reeta Hämäläinen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

THE CHALLENGES

During the weekend, drivers and tires were put to the test by the generally slippery asphalts and poor grip, which was reduced even more by the accumulation, step by step, of dirt, leaves and stones, which also increased the risk of tire damage.

On Friday, things were complicated by the particularly narrow and winding tracks that forced the riders numerous cuts, while Sunday was characterized by lower temperatures and the appearance of rain. Given the conditions, tire wear was very low throughout the weekend and in line with this type of race.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

THE TIRES CHOICE

On Friday and Saturday, the tire strategy was unambiguous and practically obligatory for all WRC1 teams, in all race sections: five P Zero Hard, which were the first in this race.

The only exception of the first two days was represented by Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai who raced with four hard bikes on Saturday afternoon, keeping a soft ready in the boot to tackle the mixed asphalt-dirt surface of the last special stage.

The expectation of rain significantly differentiated the choices of the riders on Sunday morning. While the two Hyundai crews, Neuville and Ott Tanak, have prudently preferred to take to the race two tires of all types available (P Zero Hard, P Zero Soft and Cinturato for wet), those Toyota have given up on wet tires with only the exception of Takamoto Katsuta who brought one into the race.

The two Ford drivers made an opposite choice between them: four soft and two wet in the case of Gus Greensmith and exactly the opposite in the case of Craig Breen, who prevailed in the last two tests raced in the rain.

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“This Rally of Japan, anomalous due to high temperatures and generally dry conditions, perfectly sums up Pirelli’s season, in which both gravel and asphalt tires have consistently ensured reliability, impact resistance, low wear and performance”, he said. called Terenzio Testoni, head of Pirelli.

“This is why I can safely say that for us it has been a year full of satisfactions during which, although the challenge of the new hybrid cars has been fully won, we have continued to develop new solutions, taking advantage of what we have learned race after race”.

“Now it is already time to focus on next season, for which we are developing an evolution of the asphalt and dirt ranges. I congratulate Emil, another young driver whose career we are following and supporting carefully, as we always do with new talents ”.