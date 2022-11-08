The Rally of Japan, the last round of the world championship, even if it has nothing to add to the WRC1 drivers and manufacturers title, promises to be full of unknowns for the new format and full of suspense for the WRC2 title still to be awarded.

The race, which returns to the calendar after 12 years, is in fact totally transformed compared to previous editions. Drivers and cars will no longer be tested on the dirt roads of the island of Hokkaido, but on the asphalt of the mountain roads of the prefectures of Gifu and Aichi around the city of Toyota, home of the homonymous constructor, new world rally champion.

BECAUSE TIRES WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN JAPAN

As often this season, the hardest day is announced on Friday. The first two stages of the Rally are made up of three long tracks to be covered twice, for a total of six special stages and a total of 132.97 km, which wind on the slippery and cold asphalts of the Aichi mountains.

Complicating the challenge is the starting time of the race (7.02) which suggests very humid and treacherous surfaces in the morning, while in the afternoon the roads will likely be very dirty.

Similar surfaces by type of commitment are expected in the 7 special stages on Saturday, including the two challenging passages of Nukata Forest (SS8 and SS11) and those of Lake Mikawa (SS 9 and SS 12), respectively of 20.56 and 14 , 74 kilometers each.

To close the day two show rehearsals, with the double passage (SS 13 and 14) in the city of Okazaki, on an urban route of just 1.4 kilometers. Theater of the 5 tests on Sunday are the streets of the prefecture of Gifu, north of Toyota.

The departure time postponed by one hour compared to the previous days (8.08) suggests funds with less residual humidity at night and more light, even if the weather, which announces itself with low temperatures especially in the morning, could reserve surprises in all weekend, clearing the cards.

The 19 special stages of the rally total 283.87 kilometers over a course of 965.25 km.

For this race in WRC1

– P Zero RA WRC HA, a hard compound, suitable for exclusively dry and more abrasive surfaces and for longer stages, is the first

– P Zero RA WRC SA, with a soft compound for the most slippery dry asphalts, is the option

– Cinturato RWB, is the choice in case of rain or humid conditions.

“Reconnaissance and notes are always fundamental in a rally, but in this case they are even more so, since the drivers of the world championship have no experience of these roads that are announced to be particularly treacherous due to the type of track, sinuous and often sloping. , and for the slipperiness, “said Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s Rally Activities Manager.

“Furthermore, the drivers will have to pay particular attention to the dirt that can accumulate on the roads. Even if the WRC1 championship is closed, the WRC2 title remains to be awarded, which makes it even more interesting a race that I expect fought and spectacular in all the categories, the crowning glory of a season in which I don’t remember a single discounted weekend with often tight duels and always challenging driving conditions for cars, tires and drivers “.

PIRELLI TIRES IN JAPAN

Pirelli brings 710 tires for Rally1 cars to Japan. The allocations for the top category are:

– 28 tires for the P Zero RA WRC HA

– 22 for the P Zero RA WRC SA

– 12 for the Cinturato RWB

Each Rally1 car can fit a total of up to 28 tires throughout the race including 4 for the shakedown.

Pirelli also supplies 780 tires to WRC2 cars, which can use up to a maximum of 26 tires per car, including the shakedown. Allocations for each crew are:

– 26 P Zero RA5A which successfully made its debut in the Catalan Rally

– 20 P Zero RA7 + B, making its debut at the Rally of Japan, which guarantees better performance on low-grip surfaces

– 12 Cinturato RWB