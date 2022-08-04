The WRC returns this weekend with another historic and very important appointment, because it can be another decisive step for Kalle Rovanpera towards the first world title of his career in the World Rally.

After the Rally Estonia the protagonists of the WRC will have to face another very fast race, always on dirt: the Rally of Finland. 322.61 timed kilometers divided into 22 special stages, some of these completely new compared to the past.

To tackle the 22 rounds of the FInland Rally, Pirelli will bring two compounds dedicated to the dirt road, namely:

Scorpion KX SA (Soft) : these will be the main choices, because they will help the riders to have a better grip in high and low temperatures, without forgetting that the weather has the potential to clear the cards should it rain.

: these will be the main choices, because they will help the riders to have a better grip in high and low temperatures, without forgetting that the weather has the potential to clear the cards should it rain. Scorpion KX HA (Hard): these will be the alternative choice. Drivers will have to choose these compounds with dry surfaces and temperatures above 30 degrees centigrade.

Rally of Finland: the Soft main choice

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, described the challenge that the Italian manufacturer will have to face at the Rally of Finland.

“Finland is the rally that all drivers want to win thanks to its flat stages, which often allow you to measure the gaps between cars in a few tenths of a second.”

“In addition to a cool head and precise pace notes, it will be essential to carefully manage the tires during the stages, especially in case of rain, which makes the surfaces more slippery”.

“The Scorpion soft has already proven to be a very versatile compound with a wide working range, so we expect it to be once again the only tire used by the riders this weekend, thanks also to its robust construction that guarantees the reliability on the jumps, always a great challenge on many Finnish stages “.

Rally of Finland: tire allocation

Pirelli will bring 500 tires dedicated to hybrid Rally1 cars to Finland. The allocation of tires for each driver is as follows.

24 Scorpion KX WRC SA (Soft)

8 Scorpion KX WRC HA (Hard)

From the total of 32 tires available (the total between Soft and Hard) the drivers at the wheel of Rally1 cars will be able to use a maximum of 28 tires (including 4 for the Shakedown) with free choice between the compounds.