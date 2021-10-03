Pirelli thought that Soft tires could play a key role in the 2021 Rally of Finland, and they did. This compound was the only one used by all WRC drivers due to the weather conditions and the surface.

These were expected to an important answer. The challenge was certainly not enduring the bottom of the 19 tests – rather compact which indicated the absence of sharp stones – as much as the numerous jumps that have always been a characteristic of the Rally of Finland.

At the end of the event, won by Elfyn Evans in a Toyota Yaris WRC, in front of the Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC of Ott Tanak and Craig Breen, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, Terenzio Testoni, drew up the balance of the race weekend for the company Milanese sole supplier of tires for the WRC.

“The Scorpion KX Soft have proven to be versatile tires, with a very wide window of use, reliable in both hot and cold conditions, as well as in slow and fast tests, but also abrasive or smooth surfaces.”

“Above all, the construction turned out to be strong enough to withstand all the jumps of the tests. These were the major criticality of this event. These tires were developed to eventually be able to race also in the Rally of Great Britain, which would have presented conditions not too different. from those seen this weekend in Finland “.

Now the attention of the WRC and Pirelli shifts to Spain. To be precise in Catalonia, where the penultimate event of the 2021 World Rally will be held in a few weeks. At the Iberian Rally Pirelli will debut the new Hard constructions for asphalt.

“Congratulations to Elfyn Evans, who was the fastest from start to finish and managed to make the most of the grip offered by her tires. For the next rally, the Rally de Catalunya to be held in Spain, the new P Zero RA HA will make their debut. These are the hard compounds dedicated to asphalt, which are even more resistant than the previous version “, concluded Testoni.