The WRC is set to take part in Rally Latvia, the second of three summer events that make up the fast gravel portion of the 2024 World Rally Championship.

Rally Latvia, after years of presence on the ERC calendar, is preparing to make its WRC debut with all Toyota GR Yaris at the start, including those of Kalle Rovanpera and Sébastien Ogier, while both Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford will have their best crews at the start.

As mentioned, the surface of the 20 special stages scheduled for this weekend will be dirt, but very, very fast and the grip that the drivers will have to face will be low. An additional difficulty for the leader of the World Championship Thierry Neuville, forced to open all the stages of the first stage scheduled for Friday.

For this event, Pirelli, the sole supplier of the WRC, has decided to bring the following compounds.

Pirelli Scorpion KX WRC: these are the tires designed by the Italian company for gravel rallies, improved and evolved compared to those used last season. These will be available in two compounds: Soft and Hard.

Scorpion KX WRC SB (Soft) : these compounds are considered as Prime, that is, the reference compound for the entire event. The low grip provided by the ground will make these compounds perfect for tackling it, but also the increased resistance will make the difference in the longer tests.

: these compounds are considered as Prime, that is, the reference compound for the entire event. The low grip provided by the ground will make these compounds perfect for tackling it, but also the increased resistance will make the difference in the longer tests. Scorpion KX WRC HB (Hard): this weekend they will be considered as Option, that is, the compound that the drivers will be able to rely on less, having fewer of them available than the Softs. Their use is recommended in the longest and most abrasive tests.

Rally Latvia: Terenzio Testoni’s commentary

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, commented on the event a few hours before the start: “In all rallies, mistakes have a cost and make the difference, but in an event like this in Latvia it is much easier to make mistakes because of the high speeds and the slippery surface.”

“Although this is the first time that Rally Latvia has appeared on the WRC calendar and will be new to many drivers, it is well known to Pirelli. We have won on these same roads several times in the FIA ​​European Rally Championship and, in theory at least, there is a limit to the surprises it can bring.”

“In any case, all the crews have now become familiar with the new Scorpions and are able to make the most of them in any situation, even the most challenging ones like these.”

Rally Latvia: Tyre allocation

In Latvia each crew will be able to use a maximum of 34 tyres during the 20 special stages and they are divided as follows:

28 Prime tires (the Soft ones)

8 Option (Hard).

The number of Options can increase to 12 if crews decide to forgo 4 Primes.