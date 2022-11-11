The hard compound P Zeros were the WRC teams’ only choice in both morning practice and second laps in the afternoon.

Even the choice of a single spare brought together all the crews in both phases of the day. The tire strategy in WRC2 is more articulated, which in Japan assigns the title and which sees Sami Pajari temporarily in the lead on Skoda Fabia.

The RC2 teams have also given space to the P Zero soft, making their debut in Japan, preferring them in some cases even to the hard ones, with a choice that proved wrong despite the fact that in the morning the asphalt was colder and lighter layers of humid.

Despite the race conditions characterized by narrow and winding tracks, the average speeds were quite sustained with Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota) setting the day record in the SS6 Inabu Dam2 of 19.38 kilometers, won at an average of 94.4 km / h.

“It is a very different race from the others and it is interesting to be here, because there is a lot to learn for all of us. In some ways it looks like the San Remo Rally with abrasive asphalt and very narrow and dirty stretches of road due to the many cuts, with an increased risk of puncture for anyone, “said Pirelli manager Terenzio Testoni.

“The hard tires, which once again ensured absolute reliability and performance, were the almost obligatory choice of the day, given the fairly high level of grip and wear. From what we have seen so far, the real challenge of this rally is to bring the cars intact at the end of the tests. Tomorrow’s sections have slightly less abrasive asphalt and generally less demanding for the tires “.