It’s time for the WRC and all its protagonists to tackle the fastest rally of all those making up the 2023 World Championship calendar, namely the Rally of Finland which will be held this weekend on the dirt roads around Jyvaskyla.

At the ninth event of the season – the sixth on dirt roads – Pirelli will bring the following tires and compounds for the queen cars of the World Championship, the hybrid Rally1s:

Scorpion KX WRC: these are tires designed and developed for off-road events and will be available for Rally1 cars in 2 compounds. the Soft and the Hard, both evolutions of those used last season. These have been reinforced in structure and optimized in design.

Soft: the softer compounds, just like two weeks ago at Rally Estonia, will be considered the ‘Prime’, i.e. the main tires on which the crews will bet due to the compact and slippery nature of Finnish dirt roads. It will be necessary to have an excellent level of grip also considering the high speeds of the tests, for this reason these compounds will often be the most suitable.

Hard: this compound will once again represent the ‘Option’, the alternative to the Soft that riders could choose to use on more abrasive surfaces and in longer special stages

Rally Finland: tire allocation

Each Rally1 car can have a maximum of 32 tires to be used over the 22 special stages of the event, plus another 4 of a single compound to face the Shakedown scheduled for Thursday morning at 8:00 Italian time.

24 Prime rubbers: i.e. 24 Soft rubbers

8 Option rubbers: i.e. 8 Hard rubbers

4 Shakedown tires chosen by the crews

Rally Finland: Testoni’s comment

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, commented on the Rally of Finland on the eve of the same which will start on Thursday with the first special stage.

“Finland is the ideal terrain for our soft tires, which will be put to the test, even if in terms of range and robustness they have the characteristics to guarantee grip on the most slippery surfaces and to withstand the strong impacts of very long jumps”.

“The speeds are so high and the desire to win an iconic rally so strong that it’s very easy to make mistakes, but those who make mistakes have little margin for recovery here. That’s why the best strategy is to optimize the management of the available tyres, which will suffer little wear but many blows, trying to make the most of them in every situation”.

“Last year this was the key to Ott Tanak’s victory over Kalle Rovanpera, who is also a master at making the most of the potential of the tires, especially in this type of condition.”

Rally Finland: the weather still a key factor

It won’t just be a matter of tyres, the pure performance of the cars or the starting order. In this edition of Rally Finland the protagonists will have to deal with a weather that, to date, seems anything but stable.

The rain should show up intermittently, favoring or disfavoring the riders depending on when the rainfall becomes more intense. In the rain, the Soft tires will play an even more important role, because they will be able to guarantee greater grip than the hard compounds.