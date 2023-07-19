Having archived the Safari Rally at the end of June, the WRC returns to Europe to contest Rally Estonia, one of the first events of the second part of the 2023 season.

This is the first of two rather close events – the other is the Rally of Finland – in which the protagonists of the World Championship will have to deal with very fast specials after having to manage the cars in the triptych Portugal-Sardinia-Safari.

The bottom of the 212 special stages scheduled in Estonia will often be very slippery, with little grip. The same goes for the Rally of Finland which will be held at the beginning of August. This event will be quite tough for the tires due to the numerous jumps that the cars will have to face.

Rally Estonia 2023: the tires available

Pirelli will bring off-road tyres, i.e. the Scorpion, to Rally Estonia in two main compounds in the category dedicated to Rally1 cars.

Scorpion KX WRC: these are the tires dedicated to gravel rallies for the Rally1 cars and will be available to the crews in the Soft and Hard compounds.

Soft: these will be the ‘prime’ compounds of the Estonian weekend. This compound will be perfect for dealing with the slippery surfaces of the stages thanks to the grip given to the cars.

Hard: ‘options’ will be considered instead. As usual, they will offer great resistance on the most abrasive surfaces and on the longest special stages. However, this will be the compound on which the riders will be able to count the least, because they will have a much lower number than the Softs.

Rally Estonia 2023: the tire allocation

For the Rally1 category, each crew can have a maximum of 30 tires available, plus 4 dedicated to tackling the Shakedown.

22 ‘prime’ tyres, therefore the Softs

8 ‘option’ tyres, then the Hard ones

Rally Estonia 2023: Terenzio Testoni’s comment

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli rally activity manager: “By now the pitfalls of Estonia are well known to the drivers of the world championship, who know how to deal with them, even if the guard must always remain very high on such a fast and slippery terrain. In past editions our soft Scorpions have proved to be the best allies of the drivers even on these roads”.

“Last year in all the special stages the crews always went out with just one spare wheel, confirming the great trust placed in these tires which, in addition to resistance, ensure grip and have a very wide working range which guarantees performance in traction and braking both at temperatures of 30-40 degrees, in wet conditions, and at 60-80 degrees, at higher speeds and on dry surfaces”.