The tender to become the sole supplier of the WRC in the three-year period 2025-2027 was launched a few days ago – last July 26 – and the news is that Pirelli has decided that it will be in the match to confirm its current role.

The Italian manufacturer, today the sole supplier of tires for the World Rally Championship, wants to give continuity to its work in the WRC. For this reason, he will present an offer to the FIA ​​to maintain his current role and continue his work also in the three-year period starting from 2025 and ending at the end of 2027.

An important decision for Pirelli, confirmed by Terenzio Testoni, rally activity manager of the Italian company, on the microphones of Motorsport.com.

The FIA ​​has launched the 2025-2027 tender to find the sole tire supplier of the WRC. The question is quick and direct: will Pirelli make its offer?

“Yes, we are working and analyzing the tender because we want to participate. We are now in August and the central two weeks of the month Pirelli usually does not work. The tender was presented a few days ago and this, therefore, does not help. There will be many parts of Pirelli will be involved. Not only Testoni will be there, but the technical, marketing, legal and communication parts will be involved. All these parts need to be brought together in order to present our offer in the best possible way. Despite the month of August, we’re working on it. Of course, it doesn’t help, but we’re at work. But the intention to do so is there. We’re doing all the analyzes to understand how to make the offer”.

Trivial question, but it helps readers understand Pirelli’s intentions. Why did you decide to make an offer to try to continue being the sole supplier also in the WRC?

“When a manufacturer makes commitments like these, they are hardly short-term. We also see it in F1: we always try to give continuity to our projects. If you don’t give continuity, you can’t even achieve success. It is also true that our continuation in the WRC it does not depend on us, in the sense that the FIA ​​will then decide together with the World Championship Promoter One of the reasons why we had decided to participate in the last tender was because we were already present in all the rally categories, And to give continuity on all category levels”.

Does Pirelli expect many other tire manufacturers to participate in the tender called by the FIA? Do you have this feeling?

“I really believe that, as happened with the past tender, almost all the tire brands present in motorsport will make their offer. Practically everyone will be present. In the end, it’s a normal thing. At the last one there were all except Yokohama. And this one too time they will all be there. [Si parla ad esempio di Hankook, che dovrebbe esserci avendo già partecipato ad altri tender legati ai rally. Michelin è sempre un’azienda di alto livello ed è sempre presente nei rally. Lo è nell’ERC, lo è nei campionati nazionali. Per cui dovrebbe partecipare al tender WRC avendo il know-how per farlo. Anche MRF, considerando le risorse che impiega in altri campionati, dovrebbe fare la sua offerta, ndr]. In short, I expect all those who participated in the last tender”.

After several years in which Pirelli has equipped the top WRC cars, what do the teams think of the products made for Rally1?

“I can tell you that the teams come to us to ask for certainties on whether Pirelli can stay. And I understand them too. They prefer to have Pirelli not only for the manufacturer itself, even if they say so and we are happy, but also because they want stability on the product. Also because having another brand would mean starting from scratch for them too. Then let’s remember that the tests are limited, that’s a problem. After the first year, in which we were only able to meet virtually (it was 2020, ed.) and we didn’t know each other, now we can see each other in person and we can say that we have a good respect for the teams, but the situation is mutual”.

How do you rate the range of tires for this season at this moment in the 2023 World Championship?

“I evaluate it positively. But I do it because the teams evaluate the tires in this way. If they are satisfied, we are satisfied. A mutual work has been established with the teams. We give them information and they do the same thing by giving it to us “This allows us to adapt the tires better and better according to the needs, which may be the type of cars, the races. Now, after 3 years of experience, it’s easier, it’s a closer relationship and continuity in the WRC is our goal.” .

When, if you haven’t already, will you start working on the tire range for the 2024 WRC?

“We have already started on the 2024 tyres. We can’t wait too long, because then it becomes too late. Consider that the tires for the 2024 World Championship event to be held in March overseas will have to leave Italy as early as December. So we work with a year in advance. We will soon have to complete the review of the range working side by side with the teams”.

Are you worried about the delay in the decision linked to the regulations that will have to define the cars that will take the place of the current Rally1?

“No. However, this delay indicates that the regulation will remain almost the same as we have today. We have always been quite quick to react to regulation changes, so we are not worried about having to make changes to our products to meet the needs of the new cars”.