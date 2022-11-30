The WRC announced the new calendar a few days ago, that of the 2023 season and for everyone the time is coming to prepare for a World Championship that will start very soon as always to be precise in mid-January, when the Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Preparation will be necessary not only for the teams, but also for Pirelli, which will continue to supply tires to all classes of the WRC. With the first season of the new generation of cars archived, the hybrid-powered Rally1s, it’s time for Pirelli too to take stock before plunging headlong into 2023.

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, spoke to Motorsport.com. A 2022 season prepared with difficulty due to the great delay with which the Rally1 cars arrived.

“We are satisfied with the balance of the season. We started for the second time having done little development with the hybrid cars, because these in fact arrived at the end of 2021 and we had very little time to test the cars that then competed in the season 2022. We have developed the tires only thanks to our private tests using other machines and thanks to our experience, but this has paid off”.

“In Monte-Carlo we started with a car to discover both for us and for the teams themselves. We expected an important evolution of the cars from Monte-Carlo to today and that’s what happened. This put stress even more plus the tyres, and in fact, since the middle of the year, we’ve been working to make the tires even more suitable for these cars, which are heavier, have less aerodynamics and so on”.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

“Furthermore, now both the cars and the drivers are making much more use of the extra 100 horsepower they have available for testing. Not only in the starts, but also in the specials. And we see this because the stress on the tires from mid-year to the end of the year has increased. We are now working with the teams to adapt the tires to the stress they will be subjected to next season.”

With regard to 2023, Testoni also took stock of the preparation of the tires that the Rally1 cars will have to wear starting from the Rallye Monte-Carlo, scheduled for next January. To be observed by the engineers of the Italian company will not be so much the performance, but the stability, robustness and resistance after the year of experience with the new generation of cars.

“For the 2023 tyres, we won’t work mainly on performance, but on other aspects. When all the teams tell you that the tires are good in terms of performance, at that point we have to make sure that the tire is resistant, robust and stable. And It’s necessary to make the tire as constant as possible”.

“We always talk about cars, but be careful, because in 2023 we will have new races to tackle. As a product we will have to be sure that it goes well with what it will face. We know that there will be a new race in the center of Europe on asphalt. This will have a low level of grip. So our development will not only go behind the development of the cars, but also on the type of terrain we are going to tackle”.

“Next year, for example, we will return to racing in Mexico. We have a lot of experience there and with our current product we are calm. We expect colder temperatures for the race in central Europe than in Spain, a race that will no longer take place. However, we are working 360 degrees on our range of tyres, especially on those that are used the most during the season, therefore the Scorpions for dirt roads and the PZeros for asphalt”.