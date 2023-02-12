Rally Sweden has been one of the best events of the last few months, at least as far as the WRC is concerned. Good fights for the victory, for the podium and the final intrigue given by Hyundai’s teamwork which failed due to the mistake made in the Power Stage by Thierry Neuville.

During the race weekend there was another moment that raised questions. In SS13 and 14 first the Hyundais of Esapekka Lappi and Craig Breen had to deal with two delaminated tyres, then it was Ott Tanak’s turn to manage a slow puncture.

Lappi was the worst of it, stuck in a snowdrift after losing control of his i20 N Rally1 with a delaminated tire a few tens of meters before the bend in which he went off the road.

To try to understand what happened, Motorsport.com contacted Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, directly. According to the Italian manager, what happened to the Hyundai and Ford Pumas is the result of two completely different events and situations.

“I want to underline that what happened first to the Hyundais and then to Tanak are two separate cases. As far as Tanak’s Puma is concerned, it wasn’t delamination, but it was a slow puncture also confirmed by the car’s telemetry. It was detected later about 3 kilometers and then it’s normal that in the end it gave way like that. But I must say I’m amazed by the fact that the tire itself held up up to that point”.

“Tanak’s was a puncture typical of rallies. And we’re sorry to have to take note of this because we supplied 1500 tires over the weekend and we only found that puncture, which hit Tanak. It was a real rally puncture” .

The situation involving Hyundai Motorsport was different. Testoni, but also the team itself during the race weekend, underlined how the Alzenau team decided to exploit all the elements at its disposal to the limit to try to be as competitive as possible and fight for victory.

“As far as Hyundai was concerned, there were two delaminations, but they were at the limit on everything: driving, set-ups and also on the tyres. They put the tires under so much stress that they couldn’t help but give”.

“They were at the limit on everything. But the second lap on the same stages, the conditions changed. The surface was much more bumpy, more treacherous, and the choices made led to what happened. The conditions were difficult”.

Thanks to some sources, Motorsport.com is able to state that Hyundai ran with pressures much lower than the minimums suggested by the single tire supplier. In fact, there is talk of measures close to 1.2 bars against 1.5 indicated by Pirelli as the minimum value.

Pirelli also said it was satisfied with its studded snow tires. Compared to last season, the 2023 tires have been subject to small but by no means significant changes.

“The 2023 studded tires have undergone small changes, but to say that they have been changed is too much, honestly. We made small changes that we usually make year after year. If I remove the two delamination of Hyundai, and I would emphasize Lappi, because Breen at In the end he didn’t have any problems, I must be happy with the product. We only had one puncture. I’m sorry about what happened to Hyundai because it prevents us from being able to say that we only had a puncture on one tyre,” concluded Testoni.