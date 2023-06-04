Neuville returns to success

Historical result for the Hyundai in the twentieth edition of Rally of Sardiniawhich coincides with the first win of the season of the South Korean brand in this championship after six rounds. The team, which also celebrates the shotgun with the 2nd place of Esapekka Lappi, he therefore climbs the top step of the podium thanks to the affirmation of Thierry Neuvillewho wins his 18th career success in the WRC, as well as the third in Italy and the first since last year’s Rally Japan.

Memorable rally for Hyundai

The spectacular scenery of the island therefore smiles on Hyundai, which dedicates the result to the late Craig Breen, who tragically died this year in preparation for the Rally of Croatia. A test, the one in Sardinia, which at first seemed to see Sebastien Ogier exclusively fighting with Lappi for the final victory, but with the story of this round that changed during the course of Saturday not only due to Neuville’s best times in the various stages of the day, but also and above all due to the mistake made by the eight-time French champion , which went off the road in the final stages of Saturday afternoon. A twist that opened the doors to Neuville for his first success of the season, as well as the one-two for Hyundai, with the two great opportunities that actually materialized at the end of the Power Stage. Small consolation for Toyota that comes from reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä, 3rd in the standings but almost 2 minutes behind the winner.

WRC | Rally di Sardegna 2023 (Round 6): order of arrival (top-10)

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 3:40:01.4 2 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +33.0 3 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +1:55.3 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota +5:20.5 5 Andreas Mikkelsen Skoda (WRC2) +9:33.3 6 Teemu Suninen Hyundai (WRC2) +11:48.9 7 Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) +12:46.1 8 Yohan Rossel Citroën (WRC2) +12:53.5 9 Miko Marczyk Skoda (WRC2) +15:33.8 10 Erik Cais Skoda (WRC2) +16:49.4

Toyota attempts redemption in Africa

Once the Italian test is over, the two-week wait officially begins before another iconic stage like the one in Kenyavalid for the Safari Rally. The appointment will be scheduled from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June, days during which Toyota will try to regain success after the one-two finish by Hyundai. Right here, moreover, it was Kalle Ronvaperä who prevailed last year, with the reigning world champion who will therefore attempt an encore.