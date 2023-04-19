According to WRC regulations, teams can enter three crews to score points in the Constructors’ Championship and the two best-placed crews are the ones to win them.

However, following the tragic death of Hyundai driver Craig Breen in a crash during a test last week, Hyundai will field just two cars this weekend after deciding to enter the event following careful discussions with Breen’s family. his surviving co-driver James Fulton and the rest of the team.

The Korean manufacturer will field the cars of full-time drivers Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi, while M-Sport-Ford will continue its 2023 program by fielding two cars in the points for the Constructors, those of Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.

In response to the tragic events, Toyota confirmed today that only world champion Kalle Rovanpera and eight-time world champion Sebastian Ogier will be registered for Constructors’ points, in order to level the playing field.

This means that Elfyn Evans will not be able to contribute points to the team, while Takamoto Katsuta is already entered in the fourth GR Yaris, so he would not have brought any points to the Japanese manufacturer in any case.

“As a show of solidarity, the teams have decided that only two crews will be nominated as eligible to score points for the Constructors’ championship at this rally,” reads a social media post from the Toyota team.

“Our nominated crews will be #17 and #69, while #33 and #18 will be eligible for driver points as usual.”

Speaking ahead of the decision, Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala said: “Along with the rest of the WRC family, we are truly saddened by the sudden loss of Craig Breen.

“As well as being a great driver, Craig was a real rally enthusiast and we shared the same passion for old rallying cars and the history of our sport. As we prepare for the next rally, our thoughts are with the family of Craig, friends and his service park colleagues.”

The service park is full of tributes to Breen this weekend: all cars have a special sticker in honor of the 33-year-old, while Hyundai will have a special Irish tricolor livery on its cars.