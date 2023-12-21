The die is cast. Oliver Solberg announced this morning his plans for the 2024 season, a year which will see him defend the colors of Skoda Motorsport.

The Mlada Boleslav company has placed its bets on the 22-year-old Norwegian, who, in 2024, will race at the wheel of an official Fabia RS Rally2 to try to win the WRC2 championship and relaunch himself with a view to 2025. The objective, beyond winning the title , will mean returning to the major class and racing with a Rally1 after the disappointing experience with Hyundai Motorsport.

“I'm very happy to be back racing with Skoda Motorsport. I drove for the official team in 2020, but then COVID arrived and the season was very complex. It's really nice to be able to get back to working together once again,” he said. Solberg stated after the official announcement.

“I'm looking forward to doing some development testing over the course of the season and working closely with Skoda on off-track events as well. I know it can be a truly excellent partnership.”

Solberg's season won't be much different to last year, but he will have the chance to do more development testing and spend more time in the car. This should help him gain more confidence with the vehicle and arrive more ready for events.

Oliver will continue to race with Elliott Edmondson by his side. The seasonal debut will take place from 25 to 28 January, when the Rallye Monte-Carlo will be held, the first event of the 2024 World Rally Championship.

Solberg will also be able to take advantage of the now solid partnership with its sponsor, Monster Energy. “As you know, Monster is part of the Solberg family and I am really happy to be able to continue with them. As for Skoda, it makes me proud to race with one of the oldest manufacturers. Elliott and I are proud of this and will do everything to continue the Skoda's winning tradition in rallies”.

Michal Hrabanek, director of Skoda Motorsport, added: “We are very happy to continue the relationship with Oliver and Elliott. We know well how fast they are, we also saw it in 2023 and we are sure that they will also be fast in 2024.”

“Winning WRC2 in 2023 was another demonstration of the consistency and performance of the Fabia RS Rally2. Having Oliver with us for 2024 puts us in a very privileged position to continue our history of success.”