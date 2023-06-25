Sébastien Ogier triumphs at the Safari Rally for the second time in three years, relaunches himself in the Drivers’ World Championship, and sends a strong signal to the whole WRC: if his program for the season were to be busy, then he could really aspire to fight with Kalle Rovanpera for the world title Drivers.

Of course, if he succeeds in his intent, it would be a sporting miracle that would automatically lead him to be considered the best of all time by most fans. Meanwhile, he has had the satisfaction of bringing home another success of the season after the one obtained at the Rallye Monte-Carlo at the beginning of the year and at the Mexico Rally.

He did so with a peremptory performance starting on Friday, when he took the lead of the rally and never let it go until the end of the Power Stage. Only Kalle Rovanpera put him under pressure between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, but Séb managed to control his margin and take home his third success of the season, the 11th since he has been racing for Toyota and the 58th of a career that is difficult to repeat.

Speaking of the Japanese manufacturer, Toyota brings home this weekend a historic poker 30 years after the first obtained in Africa in the now distant 1993 (the second arrived last year). Sébastien Ogier as Juha Kankkunen, Kalle Rovanpera as Markku Alen, Elfyn Evans as Ian Duncan and Takamoto Katsuta as Yasuhiro Iwase. A 1-2-3-4 that leaves no right to reply to the opponents not so much on performance as on reliability, which affected the weekends of Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford.

The fratricidal duel between Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta for third place was also good. This lasted until the last special stage of the Sunday morning lap, when an electrical package failure occurred on the Japanese GR Yaris which forced him to lose several seconds and also the possibility of fighting for what could have been third career podium at the Safari after those achieved in 2021 and 2022.

For Hyundai Motorsport this weekend was a real debacle. Not so much in terms of performance, where first Thierry Neuville and then Esapekka Lappi showed they can fight at least for the podium, but in terms of reliability. In Alzenau a real alarm bell must ring after this weekend: Lappi’s race was marred by 3 transmission shaft failures. The first occurred during the Shakedown, the second – the decisive one – while he was solidly in third position. The third, however, at the beginning of Sunday, when he had returned to the race as required by the regulations.

Bitter race also for Thierry Neuville, because the Belgian was in full battle with Elfyn Evans for third place – and he was making a great comeback, with high chances of grabbing the podium – when, before tackling a left-hand bend on PS6, he gave up the front suspension left due to a shock absorber fixing problem. The Belgian then set up a good comeback, finishing eighth overall.

With the two starting drivers out of contention, it was Dani Sordo who emerged as the first non-Toyota driver in the standings with an anonymous fifth place. The Spaniard has never been able to offer level performances to worry the Toyotas. Fifth place ahead of the wrecked Ford Puma Rally1 of Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet is certainly not comforting.

If Hyundai’s weekend was black, M-Sport’s went even worse amid breakdowns and off-the-rim tires that penalized Tanak and Loubet. The Estonian is seeing all chances of fighting for the title vanish, although he will now have two events in his favor to try to get back into the fight.

Elimination race for WRC2, with Kajetan Kajetanowicz good and lucky to manage the whole event without particular problems. The Pole was never the fastest, but he was the most consistent and that proved to be the key to winning the minor class of the WRC.

Oliver Solberg, on the other hand, can recriminate for having missed a great opportunity. He was the fastest and with a wide gap over all the others, but a problem with a suspension put him out of contention for the win. Bella’s desperate comeback to catch up on Kajetanowicz, but she wasn’t helpful in achieving her goal. The Norwegian, in fact, finished second and tenth in the general standings.

Another driver who had the great opportunity to win but had to give up due to a breakdown in his car is Gregoire Munster. The Dutchman had inherited the first position after Solberg’s retirement, but he too retired and left Kajetanowicz to lead the way to triumph.