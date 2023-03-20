Sébastien Ogier must feel a particular feeling with Mexico, because today he took the seventh success of his career on American soil, becoming the most successful driver in the history of the Mexico Rally with 7 affirmations.

The Toyota driver literally dominated the weekend starting on Saturday, when the weekend’s only rival, ex-teammate Esapekka Lappi, made a mistake and ended up hitting a lamp post.

This forced the Hyundai Motorsport driver to retire and opened the door to success for Ogier, who was good at managing the great advantage over his rivals and legitimizing a well-deserved success by also taking 5 points in the Power Stage.

The second victory out of two races held in 2023 is worth not only the 52nd career victory in the WRC, but also the leadership in the World Championship. Despite having one race less than the other drivers, Ogier is leading the Drivers’ World Championship with 56 points, i.e. 3 ahead of Thierry Neuville.

It should be noted that this success obtained by the 8-time world champion is the second together with the new navigator, Vincent Landais. The young Frenchman is very reminiscent of Julien Ingrassia not only in the way he dictates the notes in practice, but also in the feeling he has built up with one of the strongest riders of all time.

If the first position was not in doubt since Saturday, the epilogue for the fight for second place was quite different. This, to tell the truth, was the main topic of almost the whole weekend, with Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville who challenged each other until the last round to decide which of the two deserved the second place.

In the end, thanks to a kidney failure in the Power Stage, the Hyundai Motorsport driver got the upper hand by just 4 tenths of a second. Evans made his life quite complicated in the only special stage he won today, SS21, in which he damaged a suspension and was forced to race with a car that was certainly not perfect in the last two special stages.

This made the difference in an exciting fight, which led Neuville to overtake both Ott Tanak (this weekend ninth due to a turbo failure that held him back on Friday) and Kalle Rovanpera in the Drivers’ Championship. The reigning world champion suffered a lot from his starting position on Friday – he entered practice after only Tanak – but he never had the pace to battle with Neuville and Evans even when his position improved considerably in the days of Saturday and Sunday.

A moment of tarnishing of the world champion, who today seems to be a distant relative of the driver who in the first part of 2022 had already managed to close the accounts for the title by winning several consecutive rallies. The last victory obtained by Rovanpera dates back to October 2, 2022, at the New Zealand Rally.

Thierry Neuville, on the other hand, started the season with three podiums: 2 third places and second place centered in Mexico. This actually makes him the best of the riders who know they can fight for the title, because he will take part throughout the season.

Fifth place for the second Hyundai driver, Dani Sordo. The Spaniard had started the weekend very convincingly, but due to a puncture he soon found himself out of contention for the podium. The final Top 5 is still an important result for him after a very complex start to the season.

Ott Tanak, told of the problem that dropped him out of the Top 10 on Friday, was good at not retiring. On the contrary, he decided to continue and, taking advantage of the mid-day Service, he became more competitive again. This choice led him to recover positions and, today, to climb into the Top 10, finishing in ninth place overall. A meager consolation, of course, but made less bitter by the 4 additional points arrived thanks to the second place in the Power Stage.

In WRC2, however, Skoda and the TokSport team will be able to enjoy a sumptuous hat-trick. Gus Greensmith, making his debut at the wheel of the Fabia RS Rally2, achieved a sizable victory. Always in control, the British first annihilated his teammates, then prevailed against Adrien Fourmaux, the only exponent of other brands capable of worrying him.

Fourmaux was then forced to raise the white flag on the very last day of the race, allowing Emil Lindholm and Oliver Solberg to get on the podium and complete the party for the Mlada Boleslav manufacturer. The former Hyundai Motorsport driver consolidated his category leadership thanks to third place, while Kajetan Kajetanowicz had to settle for fourth place in class and tenth overall.