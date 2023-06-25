Ogier, the ‘lion’ of Kenya

Third success of the season and second career win on African soil: it was resolved totally in favor of Sebastien Ogier the seventh round of the 2023 world championship, in a Safari Rally that saw him as the absolute protagonist together with Kalle Rovanperäthe only one capable of questioning the victory of the eight-time world champion up to the last act of this event, dominated by the Toyota. In fact, the Japanese company occupied the first four positions of the final classification, with evans on the podium followed by Katsuta.

The long head to head with Rovanperä

A full day that translated into a long and enthralling one head to head between Ogier and Rovanperä, with the reigning world champion immediately intent on reducing the gap between himself and the eight-time world champion in every possible way. The first signs came at dawn in Kenya, with the Finn winning SS14 and above all able to get within ten seconds of his Toyota teammate. The Frenchman, however, responded with determination in the following race, despite his fright for a bump into a tree which forced him to finish the SS15 without the rear wing. Even with this damage, Ogier still managed to increase his lead, bringing it to over 10 seconds even after SS16, even though finishing it in fifth place behind Rovanperä, on the third step of the podium in a race dominated by Tänak.

The challenge between the two Toyota drivers was in fact resolved only in the last three stages: in the SS17 the Finn finished in front of everyone, however inflicting only six tenths on Ogier, who then finished 6th in the last special stage unlike Rovanperä , still third in an internship won by Katsuta. With a nine-second gap between the two protagonists of the seventh round of the world championship, the Safari Rally 2023 definitively decided in favor of Ogier with the Power Stage, won by Neuville but which welcomed the triumph of the Frenchman, in his second success in Africa and third this season after those achieved in Monaco and Mexico.

WRC | Safari Rally: final standings – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Sebastien Ogier Toyota 3:30:42.5 2 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +6.7 3 Elfyn Evans Toyota +2:58.5 4 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +3:23.8 5 Dani Deaf Hyundai +5:05.4 6 Ott Tanak Ford +9:14.4 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford +16:15.7 8 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +24:47.0 9 Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) +26:33.4 10 Oliver Solberg Skoda +27:04.0

Next appointment

After the first and only round of the championship in Africa, the WRC shuts down its engines for almost a month before returning to Europe, and more precisely to Estonia, at Ott Tänak’s home. The event, which represents the 13th absolute edition of the Baltic Rally, but only the fourth in terms of validity for the world championship, will take place from 20 to 23 Julyand could present an opportunity for revenge for Rovanperä, which right here boasts two consecutive victories achieved in the last two years.