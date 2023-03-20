Ogier, the ‘King’ of Mexico

It was the goal he set before the Rally of Mexico: Win this stage to become the most successful driver in this nation, with seven total seals. It can be said ‘mission accomplished’ for Sebastien Ogier, who with this statement conquers the leadership alone in the golden register of this competition, overtaking his compatriot and all-time rival Sébastien Loeb. An almost unexpected result for the Frenchman of Toyota, even more after the passage to the lead of the standings after the mistake made by Esapekka Lappi on Saturday.

Neuville’s comeback

A leadership that Ogier has therefore managed in the last four stages of the third round of the world championship, all without episodes that have generated a distortion of the ranking. With the exception of the best time obtained by the eight-time world champion in the Power Stage, the remaining tests saw the great comeback of Thierry Neuville for second place on Elfyn Evans. The Belgian, third in the general standings before today, won the SS20 and SS22, interspersed with the success of the Welshman. However, the Toyota driver was unable to defend his lead in the Power Stage, giving up his lead second place to the Hyundai driver for just over 2 seconds.

Leader in Croatia

With these results, the WRC takes a month’s break before the Rally of Croatia, valid for the fourth round of this season. To follow, the top-10 of the general classification of the Mexico Rally, which also allows Ogier to fly to the top of the world championship despite his absence in the previous round in Sweden.

WRC | Rally Mexico: final standings – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Sebastien Ogier Toyota 3:16:09.4 2 Thierry Neuville Hyundai +27.5 3 Elfyn Evans Toyota +27.9 4 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +1:55.3 5 Dani Deaf Hyundai +2:58.8 6 Gus Greensmith Skoda (WRC2) +12:31.5 7 Emil Lindholm Skoda (WRC2) +13:04.4 8 Oliver Solberg Skoda (WRC2) +13:37.7 9 Ott Tanak Ford +15:19.6 10 Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) +15:56.6