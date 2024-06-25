Although he survived an accident during reconnaissance without serious injury, Sebastien Ogier will not take part in this weekend’s Rally Poland, which he was due to take part in with Toyota.

The eight-time world rally champion and his co-driver Vincent Landais were taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after being involved in a road accident. Ogier and Landais were driving a GR Yaris which collided with another car. The driver of the other vehicle involved and a passenger, both members of the public, were also taken to hospital.

The accident occurred while the two were preparing their notes for the Goldap special stage, which constitutes SS10 and SS14 of what would have been Ogier’s fifth WRC participation, after victories in Croatia and Portugal and second places in Monte Carlo and Sardinia.

Toyota confirmed that all those involved in the crash escaped without serious injury, but also added that Ogier and Landais will not be competing.

“Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT crew Sebastien Ogier and Vincent Landais have been taken to hospital for checks following a road accident which occurred on Tuesday morning, during reconnaissance for the Rally Poland,” read the statement.

“The two occupants of the other vehicle involved, members of the public, were also taken to hospital for medical checks. The accident occurred while Ogier and Landais were preparing for the Goldap special stage, which constitutes the PS10 and SP14 of the rally”.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Ogier and Landais were driving a road car, as is the practice for rally reconnaissance. All reconnaissance cars are equipped with GPS tracking, which shows that the speeds were within the established limits.”

“All those involved underwent instrumental tests which did not reveal any serious injuries. While Landais has been discharged, Ogier will remain under medical observation overnight and will not be able to participate in the event.”

“The safety and well-being of everyone involved remains the team’s top priority. Additionally, the team is evaluating options for possible replacement and will provide an update in due course.”

Earlier on Monday, Toyota announced plans to reorganize its lineup, with Ogier joining the team for the race in Latvia (18-21 July), which falls three weeks after Poland.

Rising star Sami Pajari was due to make his Rally1 debut for the team on that occasion, piloting a fourth car which has now been allocated to Ogier. Pajari is now expected to join Toyota’s Rally1 line-up in Finland.