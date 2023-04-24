Were it not for the statements made several times over the last few months, one would think that Sébastien Ogier and Toyota Racing are trying to build a program for the 8-time world champion that could allow him to fight for the ninth title of his career, even without running all season.

Ogier, after the fifth place obtained in the Croatian Rally, is leading the Drivers’ World Championship with 69 points but will miss the Portugal Rally, the next round of the 2023 WRC. This means that he will not be forced to open all the Friday specials (it will be the teammate Evans) and, inevitably slipping in the standings, he will have a good chance of returning to success at the next event he takes part in.

In this regard, the topic came up right at the end of the Croatian Rally: what will be the next race in which Sébastien will take part? The answer came from the 39-year-old from Gap himself. There is no certainty yet, but it seems that we will see him at the start of the Rally Italia Sardegna scheduled for the first weekend of June.

“I don’t know what the team’s plan is to announce my next race, but there is a strong possibility that I will be at the start of Rally Italia Sardegna,” Ogier told Motorsport.com.

Toyota Racing team principal Jari-Matti Latvala confirmed the words of the 8-time world champion: “As Sébastien said, there is a possibility of seeing him race in Sardinia. We are looking at that event. be the one in which he will lead”.

It is easy to say that Ogier and Toyota are really thinking about the title: the Rally of Portugal is one of Séb’s favorite appointments, in which he has won 5 times in his career (including the first ever in the WRC in long gone 2010).

Talking about his weekend, Ogier stated that he was unable to bring home the result that – in his opinion – he deserved for the quality of the riding and for the lap times offered over the entire weekend.

Sébastien and his co-driver Vincent Landais were held up earlier for breaking a circle on SS2, hitting something inside a cut. Then they were given two penalties for a total of 1’10”: the minute arrived for them to set off again without waiting for Landais to fully buckle up.

The 10 seconds, on the other hand, were imposed for arriving 1 minute late at the Time Control of PS9, the first test on Saturday morning. The Toyota crew was forced to stop during the transfer between the Service Park and the internship to make up for an error made by the mechanics during the Service.

“I have the feeling that my efforts weren’t rewarded this weekend, but that’s okay. Sometimes in motorsport this happens. On the last day of the race we didn’t have the pace to fight with Kalle and he has to be acknowledged that he drove Well”.

“We would have had to take a lot of risks to try to match his pace in the first Sunday specials. We did it in the second lap, not in the first. The Power Stage, then, was chaotic for us. I made a tire choice that I didn’t It worked. I had a lot of understeer in several sections, a lot more than usual, so I was happy to cross the finish line.”

Sébastien Ogier, however, remained at the top of the Drivers’ World standings with 69 points overall, now tied by Elfyn Evans who moved up to first place after yesterday’s victory. Kalle Rovanpera is only one point away from the two, followed by Ott Tanak at 65 points. In fifth position Thierry Neuville with 58: he will have a great chance at the Rally of Portugal.