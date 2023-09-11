Sébastien Ogier came a few dozen kilometers away from winning the Acropolis Rally again 12 years after the last time, but the failure of the left rear suspension put an end to his dreams of glory and the possibility of taking home the third success of the season.

The Toyota Racing driver found himself leading the rally at the end of SS10, when Thierry Neuville retired due to failure of the right front suspension after a pass over a pothole in his path, just before a left-hand bend.

Ogier, a few minutes earlier, had also passed the same point, damaging part of his suspension but being able to continue racing without excessive worries.

“The whole afternoon was pretty eventful,” Ogier said. “It all started in the same corner where Thierry had his suspension problem, because I also took a hit to the car. It’s quite difficult to avoid that pothole.”

“The suspension was damaged a little in that impact, but the car was still drivable and I managed to fix it, also managing to have a good pace in that test and the following one.”

At that point Ogier was ahead of everyone, with Kalle Rovanpera second and focused on his path to achieving the second Drivers’ world title of his career. On SS12, the last scheduled for the second stage, everything happened.

Shortly before the start, Ogier found himself having to do without the support of the 100 kW electric motor, around 130 horsepower. The team’s support before the start was of no avail, in an attempt to lend a hand to their crew and allow them to run the special with the full power guaranteed by the two engines.

“When we got to the start of SS12 I realized that I no longer had the help of the hybrid. I knew I would have lost time without it, but it wasn’t the main problem,” continued Ogier.

In the first kilometers of the stage, Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais found themselves dealing with a double puncture, both of which occurred on the rear tires of their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. Having reached a right-hand bend, the left rear suspension – the one supported – gave way.

At first, Ogier and Landais got out to check the situation, but once they saw the inclination of the suspension they decided to continue and try to finish the test, and then go to the Service and allow the Toyota mechanics to repair the vehicle . The emergency plan was successful up to a certain point, because during the transfer the situation worsened to the point that Ogier was forced to stop and retreat.

“After a couple of kilometers from the start of the test we felt a puncture on the rear and, shortly after, we felt another one, so we had a double puncture and we decided to continue slowly.”

“Unfortunately, when exiting a hairpin, which seemed to be one of the smoothest of the test, I heard a bang on the rear and the suspension gave way. When the upper suspension triangle breaks it is very difficult to bring the car back, but we did everything the possible”.

“Once we exited the special we managed to cover a couple of kilometres, but when we found ourselves 12 kilometers from the Service we understood that we wouldn’t be able to do it, because we were losing so many pieces”, concluded the 8-time world champion.