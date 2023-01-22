It’s a Sebastien Ogier record-breaking the one from Monte-Carlo Rallyfirst round of the 2023 season won by the eight-time world champion with a special result: thanks to this success, in fact, the Frenchman won the Principality rally for the ninth time in career. No one has ever managed to enter their name so many times in the roll of honor of this historic competition, now in its 91st edition. Prior to this victory, Ogier had triumphed for the first time in 2009, to then open a cycle of seven consecutive victories from 2014 to 2019, adding another seal in 2021. Joined in the standings by Sébastien Loeb last year, Ogier then distanced his compatriot this year, further increasing his lead.

After the celebrations on the podium, Ogier commented on his achievement, reserving personal congratulations also to his co-driver, Vincent Landaisin his first victory in the top international rally series: “Is fantastic – commented – I love the Monte-Carlo Rallye, that’s what always made me dream. It was a perfect weekend, the car was fantastic. Congratulations to the entire Toyota team for restarting the season in a great way! I’m really happy for Landais. It’s his first win in the WRC and if he deserves it all, he was really perfect in the car! For me it’s nice, but for him it’s a dream to take the first victory. We still have to enjoy these moments, and that’s why we’re still here in the WRC: to take victories like this one. Winning a famous test like the one in Monte-Carlo is priceless“.

