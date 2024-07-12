Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais are well and ready to get back behind the wheel and to the notes. The Toyota Gazoo Racing crew has been declared fit to race in the WRC again.

Ogier and Landais will regularly drive Rally Latvia, the next round of the World Rally Championship taking place next week, alongside regular drivers Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta, as well as reigning double world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

The French crew were involved in a one-car accident during reconnaissance on SS5 of Rally Poland earlier this month. The incident proved to be of considerable severity, although both Landais and the driver of the other car were quickly discharged from hospital following initial checks.

Ogier, however, after the ritual visit was kept in hospital for a night, for observation. The next morning he was discharged and was able to return home to observe a period of rest and then resume training to be ready for the next event.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Toyota, after the ritual tests went as well as possible, was able to include Ogier and Landais in its line up for Rally Latvia, the second of a series of three fast gravel events taking place this summer in Poland, Latvia and Finland.

“It was quite unfortunate what happened during our preparations in Poland. Now, after some rest and the help of my medical team, I have recovered quite quickly and I am looking forward to getting back in a rally car in Latvia,” said Sébastien Ogier.

“The challenge of a new rally is generally something I enjoy and that’s one of the reasons why we’ve added this event to our programme. The aim for us will be to quickly get a feel for the high-speed roads after missing Poland, but I’m always keen on a new challenge and seeing what we can do.”

“It will be great to have Seb with us too. The championship is so close this year that it is difficult to make a difference, so it is important to have our full line-up for this new challenge and continue to fight,” added Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Jari-Matti Latvala.