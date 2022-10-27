A few weeks after the last event of the WRC 2022, Sébastien Ogier has announced the change of co-driver and that, precisely in the final rally of this World Rally, he will give the opportunity to a young man to test himself next to him.

Benjamin Veillas, therefore, will remain on foot after winning the Rally of Catalonia together with Ogier last weekend and after 5 total events in which he gave the notes to the Gap champion. For the French navigator a bittersweet moment, with the first ever victory of his career and the immediate departure a few days later.

In place of Veillas, Ogier will have Vincent Landais next to him. This is the navigator who has raced the most and given the notes – this season included – to Pierre-Louis Loubet, part time driver in M-Sport.

Landais and Loubet scored their best WRC finish twice this season. They did it in Sardinia and Greece. Now, however, Landais will have the opportunity to test himself alongside Sébastien Ogier, 8 times world champion, and the most successful driver since the Loeb era.

According to Ogier, this is the best time to give a young person the opportunity to show off. Toyota has already taken home all the world titles up for grabs this season, therefore the Drivers’, the Constructors’ and the Teams’ titles.

“First of all I want to thank Benjamin for his hard work and commitment during our rally program this year, and it was a special moment to share our first win together in Spain,” said Ogier.

Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Photo by: Helena El Mokni / Hyundai Motorsport

“Now that the team has secured all three championships and the main goals of the season have been met, we obviously would like to finish the home rally for Toyota Gazoo Racing in Japan on a high note.”

“But this final appointment is also an opportunity to prepare and evaluate some things for the future and to give an opportunity to Vincent, a talented and motivated young co-driver. He worked with us in my gravel crew and, after this great experience , I am thrilled to participate in our first rally together and to see how it turns out. “

Benjamin Veillas commented on the news of his replacement as follows: “The decision to give a young and talented co-driver an opportunity for the Rally of Japan is therefore a decision that I fully understand and that I fully support.

“I would like to thank Seb and the team for the help and support they have given me this season and I wish them, along with Vincent, the best of luck in Japan.”

Vincent Landais, understandably pleased with his great chance at Rally Japan, added: “It will be a great honor to join Seb and the Toyota Gazoo Racing team for Rally Japan,” said Landais. “Séb and Julien (Ogier and Ingrassia, ed) have been role models for every French driver and co-driver, so this is a great opportunity that I am very proud of”.

“Julien has helped me a lot during my career and I have already had the opportunity to work with Seb as part of his crew in Monte Carlo this year.”

“Japan will be a great challenge and there will be a lot to learn, but I will focus as always on doing my best and try to make the most of this opportunity. Finally, I would like to thank M-Sport, Pierre-Louis Loubet and his sponsors for this. season and for the good results we were able to achieve together “.

This movement will consequently involve another. Pierre-Louis Loubet will be forced to look for another navigator should Landais do well alongside Ogier and remain with the 8-time world champion again next season, 2023 in which Sébastien will continue racing part time with Toyota Racing.