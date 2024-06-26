There is good news on Sébastien Ogier’s health. The Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT team driver was released from hospital this morning after remaining under observation for a night following the road accident that occurred yesterday.

While he was carrying out reconnaissance for the Polish Rally, a WRC event which will take place this weekend, Ogier and his co-driver Vincent Landais were involved in an accident with an enthusiast’s car, which was right on the road special.

The three people involved in the accident were transported to hospital for initial medical checks, with Landais and the driver of the second car immediately discharged.

Ogier, as mentioned, remained under observation for a night because he was the most physically affected by the incident. This morning Ogier wanted to reassure everyone through a post that appeared on his official pages on the main social networks.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo credit: Toyota Racing

Under a photo showing him wearing the collar (probably the result of whiplash, although the impact between the cars occurred on the Landais side), Ogier announced that he had left the hospital and had proceeded to return at home to observe a necessary period of rest, with the intention of getting back on track as soon as possible to be available for Toyota and return to racing.

“As many of you know, Vincent and I had a car accident yesterday during the reconnaissance of the Polish Rally. I had to spend the night in hospital, but I already feel much better.”

“I am grateful that the medical tests showed that neither Vincent nor the driver of the other car sustained any serious injuries. However, we will not be able to take part in Rally Poland, which is a real shame, but the most important thing is that everyone involved in the accident is OK.”

“Thank you all for the messages you sent me. Now I’m going home to rest a bit and to make sure I get back to being perfectly well and fit as soon as possible. Good luck to Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, but also to the entire Toyota Gazoo Racing team. I will cheer for you!”, concluded the 8-time WRC world champion.