The WRC will debut this year with a new scoring structure, designed to liven up rallies, particularly on Sundays, where drivers previously got through the final day saving tires for the end-of-rally Power Stage.

Drivers can still earn a maximum of 30 points, but they will be distributed differently this year. Points will be awarded on the scale 18-15-13-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 to those who are in the top 10 at the end of Saturday, but only to those crews who reach the final ranking of the rally at the end of Sunday.

Saturday points from any crew that did not place on Sunday will be awarded to the next highest placed pair. Additional points will be awarded for a separate classification, based exclusively on Sunday's stages, to the top seven finishers, on the basis of 7-6-5-4-3-2-1. These points are in addition to the five bonus points awarded in the Power Stage.

The 8-time world champion Sébastien Ogier did not hide and criticized the new scoring system on the eve of the new season, which will start today – this evening to be precise – with the first two special tests scheduled.

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

“I don't care much about points, the clear objective for me is more the overall victory of the event, that's for sure. But anyway, as we said, these new rules don't make sense. I can't understand. I hope I'm wrong , but for now I only see the inconvenience of changing this system,” Ogier said when asked how the new points system could affect the tire strategy in Monte Carlo.

“You completely devalue victory, you make it complex and nobody will really understand it from the general public, unless you're a nerd and you're really passionate about rallying, otherwise they'll say 'Eh, what, this guy won but he didn't get maximum points, how is this possible?' and that will happen at some point.”

“Also, you avoid the Sunday strategy, but you can create a much bigger one earlier. Because if someone has a problem at the start of the rally, then they don't drive as hard at the limit and save tires and cars for the whole weekend just to push for the 50 km on Sunday and be able to get 12 points, while those who worked their asses off all weekend can only get 18 maybe on Saturday evening. It's not logical at all.”

“At a certain point I made a suggestion: give a point for every special stage victory, why not? This forces everyone to push, there's always a point to take, and it wouldn't have had the impact that this new regulation has” .