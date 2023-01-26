As already happened last season, also this year the commitment of Sebastien Ogier the 2023 championship will be partial, with the eight-time world champion sharing the GR Yaris with the Japanese Takamoto Katsuta. The latter, in fact, will participate in the next appointment scheduled in Sweden from 9 to 12 February, but with the advent of the month of March, and above all with the return after two years of the Rally of Mexico, it will be Ogier again to board Toyota to reconfirm himself as the leader in Central America. The event, suspended in the last two years due to the Covid-19 emergency, has welcomed the Frenchman on the top step of the podium three consecutive times in the last three editions, with Ogier overall winner of the Mexican rally on six total occasions.

Fresh from his success in Monte Carlo (which also earned him the record for the most victories ever achieved by a rider in the Principality), the 39-year-old thus confirmed his next participation on the dirt road in the state of Guanajuato: “There will be no Sweden, but I think everyone knew that – said a Canal+ Sports – but it is no mystery that I will be in Mexico for the next round. It’s a test I’ve always enjoyed and one that’s returned to the calendar after two years away, so it was an obvious choice for both me and the team. I’ve always performed well there, and there won’t be a long time between Monte Carlo and my next rally.”