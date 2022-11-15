Ogier against Pirelli, question and answer. Even the last event of the WRC 2022 gave entertainment and tension, although the world titles had been assigned for several weeks now. The result of the event saw Thierry Neuville and Hyundai excel, but outside the specials the statement by the 8-time world champion held the test.

Sébastien Ogier raced in Japan with a new co-driver, Vincent Landais, but already in race 2, the 23.29 kilometer “Isegami’s Tunnel 1”, he was forced to say goodbye to dreams of success due to a puncture that left him led to losing over 2 minutes and slipping out of the most important positions in the general classification.

At the end of the test, the Frenchman limited himself to stating that he didn’t understand where he punctured the wheel: “I have no idea where he punctured, if I’m being honest. It was a very tight test with not much grip on the road and I didn’t feel nothing. Our race is already over.”

Two days later, on Sunday morning, however, Ogier reinforced the dose with very harsh words against Pirelli, the sole supplier of tires for the WRC. “To be honest, I think it’s a shame that nobody talks about these problems that Pirelli has (the punctures, ed.)”, attacked Ogier, blurting out as often happens when things don’t go for the best.

“The work they are doing is a joke, it is not serious. We’ve had more punctures in one year than in 10 years with Michelin and nobody talks about it because there are contracts, there are sponsors involved, and it’s simply not serious. I’m happy not to take part in the entire World Championship if I have to race in these conditions.”

In short, Ogier violently pointed his finger at the Milanese manufacturer, guilty – in his opinion – of having done a poor job on the tires and emphasizing how his puncture is the fault of the product made for the 2022 season.

However, Motorsport.com managed to get a photo of Sébastien Ogier’s damaged tire on PS2. As can be seen from the image we publish and which you can find below, there is a cut that starts from the shoulder, passes through the edge and reaches the tread. This suggests not so much a puncture resulting from an external body, but a possible impact of significant entity against one of the many curbs that delimited the special narrows of the Rally of Japan.

The punctured tire by Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais at the Rally of Japan Photo by: Giacomo Rauli

Ogier complained that he saw no damage to the rim, but from the photograph it is clear which part of the tire he collided with, creating an almost 20cm groove in the tire which led to deflation.

The Japanese event was new to everyone. It had not been contested by the WRC for 12 years and, in the last edition, it was held on gravel. The rehearsals made this year have often turned out to be very narrow, so much so that in some sections they recall ancient editions of the Sanremo. Sometimes a few centimeters were enough and decisive to get the best time or make decisive mistakes for the overall result, including punctures.

Toyota, for example, had three punctures with the three factory crews. In all three cases, however, the tires blew due to errors by the drivers themselves, who ended up crashing into the curbs (Ogier and Evans) or against the walls (Rovanpera), as admitted by the Welsh and by the new reigning world champion at the end of the tests.

Data in hand, Ogier has been hit by 5 punctures out of 6 events he has contested this year in the WRC. A very large number, but 4 of these were caused by contacts due to driver inaccuracies, starting with the puncture suffered in Monte-Carlo in the opening race of the season where the 8-time world champion lost the victory for having hit a manhole cover.

The top 3 in the world rankings, therefore Kalle Rovanpera, Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville, despite having taken part in all 13 rallies of the season, had almost half of the punctures suffered by Ogier in just 6 events. A curious fact, which however suggests a more problematic adaptation of Sébastien to Italian roofing than his colleagues and direct rivals.

Pirelli, contacted by Motorsport.com, preferred not to comment on the over-the-top statements of a driver who seems to be showing some frustration over an evident lack of performance during the season that has just ended.

At Pirelli they prefer to reiterate that they are satisfied with the performance of the tires in the 2022 season, on which it has never received any disputes from the teams, and to be already projected towards preparing the tires for the 2023 WRC which will start in mid-January with the Rallye Monte-Carlo.