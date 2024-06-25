Eight-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais are undergoing medical checks following an accident during reconnaissance for this week’s World Rally Championship race in Poland.

The details of the accident and the conditions of the Toyota drivers are unclear.

Toyota posted a short statement on social media following the incident.

“Seb and Vincent were involved in a road accident during reconnaissance for the Polish Rally and have undergone medical checks. We will provide further information in due course,” the post reads.

Julien Ingrassia, Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Poland hosts the eighth test of the season, which returns to the calendar for the first time since 2017.

Ogier and Landais were preparing for the fifth round of their part-time program with Toyota.

The duo achieved victories in Croatia and Portugal and placed second in Monte Carlo and Sardinia.

Further updates coming soon…