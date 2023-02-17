About a month after the appointment with the third round of the WRC in Mexico, the world championship in the meantime deceives the wait with news published in these hours on its official website: the Acropolis Rallythe tenth round of this year’s championship, will remain included in the calendar until 2025. In this way the renewal for another two years of the historic stage in Greece is confirmed, one of the most historic as well as one of the most complex for the riders in the tests on dirt roads. Part of the inaugural WRC in 1973, the round was not contested for seven years from 2014, before returning in 2021: “This agreement secures Greece’s place in the FIA ​​World Rally Championship for the next two years, and protects the future of what is undeniably one of the world’s most famous rallies. – declared the director of WRC Promoter Simon Larkin – Acropolis have a rich WRC heritage and some of the most passionate fans around, as evidenced by the 65,000 spectators who turned out at the Olympic Stadium in Athens last year. We look forward to continuing this legacy in Greece in the coming seasons.”

Satisfaction also expressed by Lefteris AvgenakisDeputy Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Acropolis Rally: “I am delighted that the 70th anniversary of the Acropolis Rally is a great occasion to celebrate not only the past, but also the future – commented – the two-year extension of the agreement is the result of the excellent cooperation, the trust between the Greek government, the FIA ​​and the promoter of the WRC, but also the impeccable organization we have had in the last two editions. This year’s Rally of the Gods will be an exciting experience. Everyone is invited to see history unfold before their eyes and to witness the beauty of Greece”.