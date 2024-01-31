Four months at the Italian Rally

The 2024 WRC season calendar regularly includes the Rally Italia Sardiniathe only scheduled stop in our country from May 30th to June 2nd. Unlike last year, when the event was held in Olbia, all the stages will take place in the north of the island, and more precisely in Alghero. However, the official presentation of the 21st edition revealed some great news.

48 hours of racing

The organizers of the Rally, in collaboration with the Automobile Club of Italy and the Sardinia Region, have in fact anticipated the guidelines dictated by the FIA ​​for the 2025 season on the programming of the events, with the internship and subdivided routes no longer in four days, but in just three. Specifically, 16 tests will be held in three stages, for a total of 266.48 km to be covered in 48 hours.

The routes

The sixth round of the world championship, which will take place on courses dirt roads, will therefore start on the morning of Friday 31 May with the shakedown in Olmedo, and the first stage made up of four special tests, namely the two in Osilo-Tergu and the remaining in Sedini-Castelsardo. The longest day will be Saturday 1 June, with eight stages for a total of 149.36 km, with the closing of the Rally scheduled with the third stage scheduled for Sunday 2 June, with two time trials and the power stage in Sassari Argentiera.