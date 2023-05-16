Portugal’s success

In the five seasonal appointments held so far, the Rally of Portugal it was probably the one that was most successful and spectacular, as has often happened in the history of the WRC. A positive impact not only for fans at home, but also and above all for beyond 300,000 spectators flocked to attend the 19 internships scattered across the north of the Iberian peninsula, all in the vicinity of the cities of Matosinhos and Porto. A participation that has yielded an economic benefit of over 60 million euros for the Portuguese economy, in what turned out to be the most watched sporting event in the nation.

Contract renewed

Data which, combined with the three stars accredited by the FIA ​​to the event for environmental protection, have inevitably favored the achievement of the agreement between the WRC and the ACP (Automovel Club de Portugal) for the contractual extension of the Rally, also confirmed in the calendar of the 2024 with the option for 2025. The agreement, which was actually reached last Sunday on the last day of the Rally, was made official today by the WRC, which thus guarantees the permanence of the Portuguese stage in the future as well.

Authentic passion

Commenting on the value of the handshake with the organizers of the world championship was Carlos BarbosaPresident of the ACP: “The signing of this contract demonstrates the confidence the WRC promoter has in the organisation – he has declared – and it is recognition of the effort we have made to organize one of the signature rallies on the World Championship calendar”. Words also expressed by Jonah SiebelWRC Promoter Managing Director: “Last weekend, we saw once again the passion this region has for rallying – he added – we were greeted by warm fans, spectacular competitive stages and exceptional hospitality everywhere we went throughout the four days of rehearsals. In the ACP countries we have a strong partner, and we are now starting to work with them to plan for 2024.”

WRC in Portugal: a long history

In this way, therefore, the historic presence of the Rally of Portugal is renewed, which entered the world championship for the first time in 1973. Since then, with the exception of a total of eight editions, the event has always remained on the calendar, with the last round ending with the success of Kalle Rovanperä. The Finn, thanks to the victory conquered also last year, has thus entered the list of multiple winners of the Rally, even if the record of victories is still shared by Markku Alen and Sébastien Ogierboth stop at five hits each.