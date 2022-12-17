In just over a month there 2023 WRC season will officially start with the first appointment in Monte Carlo (from 20 to 22 January), and will do so with another novelty among the participating drivers: the team M-Sportwhich competes with the Ford Puma Rally1has in fact formalized the signing of the Frenchman Pier-Louis Loubetwhich for the first time in his career will play all the races on the calendar. In the last seven years, in fact, the 25-year-old had taken part only as a private driver in 18 total appointments between 2015 and 2021, establishing 7th place in Sardinia in 2019 as his best career result. Having become WRC2 champion that same year, the former Citroën, Peugeot, Ford Fiesta, Skoda and Hyundai driver will continue the French tradition of the M-Sport team, which before him had welcomed three other compatriots of the caliber of Sebastien Ogier, Sebastien Loeb and Adrien Fourmaux.

For next year, the new signing will also be joined by the co-pilot Belgian Nicolas Gilsoulin addition to playing the role of Ott Tänak’s teammateready for his return to M-Sport after last season spent with Hyundai: “It’s a dream come true for meI’ve wanted it since I was a child Loubet said. my first full season and to dedicate myself every weekend to the main passion of my life is something really amazing. Having the guarantee of a full season takes a lot of the pressure off me, because I know I have 13 events to show my full potential and it gives me the opportunity to grow and learn. In 2023, my most important goal will be to finish each event, gain experience and understand where we can push and go at top speed.”

It’s a dream come true 🌟 Something that I have been dreaming about since I was a kid. To do my first full season, and to do the main passion in my life every weekend is something truly fantastic 🥹 Thanks to @MSportLtd #AECRacing 🙌🏻#WRC2023 #MSport #MSporters #FordPerformance pic.twitter.com/sfsIBXRQUM — Pierre-Louis Loubet (@PL_Loubet) December 15, 2022

“We have all been impressed with Pierre’s performance this year – he added Richard Millerhead of M-Sport – he has continually demonstrated his willingness to learn and overcome previous experiences and this makes him the perfect candidate for a full season. Naturally it is still at the beginning of his Rally 1 career and next season will be crucial for him. I sincerely hope we will see him get a well deserved first podium finish.”