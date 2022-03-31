The third round of the WRC world championship is scheduled for Croatia between 21 and 24 April, almost two months after the Swedish Rally held at the end of February, in which the Finnish Kalle Rovamperä won. In such a long period of time, the Irishman from M-Sport Craig Breen has announced that he wants to keep training for the next round, guaranteeing his participation in the next Rally of Sanremostage valid for the Italian Rally Championship and scheduled from 8 to 10 April.

In this way, the 32-year-old will compete at the wheel of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 in the company of co-driver John Rowan, taking part in the Ligurian event for the third consecutive time after the two victories achieved in 2019 and 2021, respectively with Skoda and Hyundai: “I am really happy to say that we will be back at the Sanremo Rally this year – said Breen in a post on his Twitter profile – Obviously we haven’t been participating in the WRC for a while after the Rally of Sweden, so with Croatia on the way, Sanremo presented a good opportunity to get back into the race again. I’m really looking forward to going out with Fiesta Rally2 for the first time, with John Rowan joining me at our second rally together. I can’t wait to see what we can do, and we will do our best to make it “. Breen, currently 7th in the WRC standings, will therefore take part in one of the most historic rallies in Italy, which also boasts a past in the world championship: in fact, it was included in the international calendar from 1973 to 2003, then passing as a stage valid only for the Championship Italian since 2004.