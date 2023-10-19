It starts in Monte Carlo

After weeks of waiting for official news regarding the completion of the 2024 WRC calendar, the long-awaited press release has finally been announced. From today, the dates and nations that will host the World Rally Championship next season are known to all enthusiasts, well thirteen and spread across four continents. As per tradition we will start with Monte Carlo Rallyscheduled from January 25th to 28th on the famous Col de Turini passes in the French Alps.

Rally in Kenya anticipated: Latvia’s debut, Poland returns

The winter climate will subsequently return to Sweden, and then completely change the scenario, landing in Kenyain this case brought forward to March after the more traditional stages scheduled in the summer. A change not to be underestimated for the riders, given that the period will coincide with the rainy season in Naivasha, which could make the tracks to tackle even more complex. The shifts in Croatia and Portugal have also been confirmed, previews of the most awaited event for the Italian public as the Sardinia Rally, scheduled from 30 May to 2 June and valid for the sixth round of the world championship. Subsequently, we will witness the already announced return to the Polish Rally championship. No reconfirmation, however, for the Estonian Rally, which will allow the absolute debut of the Latvian Rally, before landing in nearby Finland. With the start of September, the WRC will move further south for the event in Greece, before moving to Latin America, once again in Chile. The world championship will finally conclude with the reconfirmed Central European Rally, between Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, before the grand final in Japan.

Official calendar 2024

AT YOUR PLACE RALLY January 25-28 Montecarlo February 15-18 Sweden March 28-31 Kenya April 18-21 Croatia May 9-12 Portugal May 30-June 2 Sardinia June 27-30 Poland July 18-21 Latvia August 1-4 Finland 5-8 September Greece September 26-29 Chile October 31-November 3 Central Europe November 21-24 Japan See also Lexus, the off-road range conquers Tokyo | FormulaPassion.it

Siebel’s words

“We look forward to another action-packed season in 2024 with a calendar that not only celebrates our esteemed traditions, but also projects us into an exciting future – declared the CEO of the WRC Jona Siebel – Our return to Poland and our debut in Latvia underline our commitment to providing a fresh and exciting WRC experience for fans and competitors alike.”