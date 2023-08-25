A race in honor of Craig Breen. Thierry Neuville has decided to take part in the Raven’s Rock Rally 2024, one of the Irish championship events based in Waterford, the former teammate’s hometown, to commemorate him in the best possible way.

That’s not all, because the current Hyundai Motorsport driver has decided to be navigated by Patrick Croke. This name could tell you very little, in reality it is Craig Breen’s best friend, with whom the Irish driver took part in the Raven’s Rock Rally in 2017, finishing on the podium.

“Craig was a special person for all of us,” said the Belgian. “When I came to his funeral I was sitting with his parents, Ray and Jackie, and all of his family. From there I understood that we have to make the most of life and we have to remember what a great person Craig was.”

After a few weeks, Neuville spoke with James Coleman, a friend and former manager of Breen, to see if there was an opportunity to race in the Raven’s Rock Rally.

“I told James I wanted to do a race for Craig right away, and I wanted to do it with Patrick [Croke]. Craig introduced us to this incredible guy, a great friend of his, and I want to ride with Craig in my mind and his friend next to me.”

Croke commented on the possibility of navigating Thierry Neuville at his home rally: “It didn’t take long when Thierry told me we were going to race the event together.”

“Being in the car with Thierry Neuville… There’s nothing more special. At this year’s Rave’s Rock Rally – held last June – there was a sense that Craig was with us, watching the event from the top. I’m sure he will do the same next year,” said Croke.

For Neuville it will be the best opportunity to commemorate Breen. He had already tried to do it at Rally Croatia, just days after Craig died in a crash during a pre-event test near Lobor on 13 April.

Neuville had managed to take the lead in the event, but had also been forced to retire after a small mistake in a right-hand bend which caused him to go off the road without having the opportunity to rejoin.

A real pity, which Neuville has tried in every way to remedy. First the great victory at the Rally Italia Sardegna arrived at the beginning of June, then the organization of his participation in the Raven’s Rock Rally next season. Breen is gone, but that he left behind a trail of positive feelings towards him continues to be more than tangible.