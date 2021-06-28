Rally Safari is an unknown for everyone from the first to the last meter of the race. Yet Thierry Neuville had been the author of a practically perfect race from PS1 to PS14. The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport literally dominated most of the African rally, sixth round of the WRC 2021. Then, the cold shower.

During the SS14, the Loldia 1 of 11.33 kilometers, the Belgian was forced to slow down dramatically, losing almost a minute from the best. During the test, the Belgian noticed something wrong with the rear of his Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC Plus and did not want to risk it.

At the end of the test Neuville and Wydaeghe took note of what had happened. The right rear shock has failed, making it impossible to continue. So they had to withdraw from a rally they deserved to win, thus reopening the fight for the world title.

Once he returned to the Naivasha Service Park, Neuville gave his version of the facts, explaining that the shock absorber gave out due to a failure, not a shock received during the test.

“Unfortunately a rear shock broke. It looks like it was a component failure itself. We were unlucky, but so did the team. We had 3 very tough weekends in a row. I think we deserved 3 wins in the last 3 rallies we have played, but unfortunately. we weren’t able to take them home. “

“So all I can do is encourage everyone to do what they do. Everyone has great motivation, everyone is pushing in their work. Luck will return to our side very soon. Now we are preparing for the next event. We look forward to it. the next rally arrives to be able to redeem us “.

A few minutes later the Hyundai Motorsport team director, Andrea Adamo, confirmed that the shock absorber was the one to give up on the number 11 i20 Coupé WRC, effectively creating a case linked to that component.

During the last three outings, in fact, 3 shock absorbers have given out on the i20s. Adamo underlined how Alzenau’s cars are in fact the same as those used last season. That is why an investigation will be made to understand what is the reason that caused the i20 to fail.

“The truth is that this is the third rally in a row where we have problems. We can say what we want. The car has the same specifications as the i20 that finished last season. We ran tough races like Turkey and Sardinia without having any problems. so it means we’re doing something wrong. And that’s the only thing I can say. I’m not looking for excuses and nobody is doing it. “

“These are things that cannot happen, that should not happen and must not happen, so without panic we have to understand what we are doing wrong. Once it can happen, 2 times difficult to accept, 3 times in a row it means that we are doing something. wrong. “

“We have the same components that we used last year, some others we have used the same since 2017. The performances have increased, maybe the stress on the components is different … I don’t know. I’m no longer an engineer, but we can’t find excuses. We have to find solutions and we cannot accept that these things happen. “