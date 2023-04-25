50 centimeters can give success, but they can also lead to a mistake that compromises everything. And this is what happened to Thierry Neuville on Saturday, the second stage of the Rally of Croatia.

A small mistake while he was intent on defending an overall small advantage – just 10 seconds – from his first pursuer, Elfyn Evans, condemned him to go off the road, break a suspension and, therefore, to retire.

It happens, of course, especially in rallies. But what hurts, more than for the fight in the Drivers’ World Championship which is still more open than ever (indeed, Neuville will be able to count on an excellent starting position compared to his rivals at the Rally of Portugal), is the fact that he has not been able to dedicate the victory to Craig Breen, his teammate who died in an accident during a pre-event test near Lobor last April 13th.

The emotion on the Belgian’s face was evident from the first meters after the finish line of the Power Stage. A test where Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe gave everything to try to pay homage to Breen after losing the opportunity to win the rally.

“I’m really sorry for the team, for us, after everything that’s happened. It’s a very tough time, so we really wanted to win to make Craig proud.”

“Unfortunately we missed the opportunity to do that due to our retirement while leading on Saturday. We gave over 100%, and when you’re at the limit you can’t always avoid mistakes.”

Neuville had said since Friday that he didn’t have an adequate set-up to be able to have a margin and avoid mistakes that could cost him dearly and on Saturday the accident verified his predictions. Then, on Sunday, the Belgian crew returned to the race to take full loot and succeeded.

“We returned to racing on Sunday determined to fight for maximum points in the Power Stage. We gave absolutely everything and we did it for Craig.”

“I didn’t care about the car, I just tried to go as fast as possible. In practice it was really very difficult and in the end it was a very emotional moment for me and Martijn [Wydaeghe, il navigatore]but it’s been like that for the last 10 days.”

“I’m happy that the team was at the start of the rally for Craig and I’m happy that I did what I did on the Power Stage. I will certainly remember it very well,” concluded Neuville.

