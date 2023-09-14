13 points are few and they are the ones that Toyota Racing will have to score at the Chile Rally – the next round of the WRC – to win the Constructors’ World Championship already at the next round of the season.

In short, a sort of formality. A matter of time, which separates the team led by Jari-Matti Latvala from yet another world title brought home in recent years.

The seal, not mathematical but nevertheless decisive, arrived at the Acropolis Rally, with the one-two scored by Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans. Hyundai Motorsport, which this year had higher ambitions than the disastrous 2022, found itself having to deal with its usual rivals, results that were still elusive.

At the end of the Acropolis Rally, Thierry Neuville admitted defeat. The Drivers’ title is now gone and the Constructors’ title is even further away. Now the Belgian driver’s eyes – together with those of the Alzenau team – are set towards next season, where even more will be needed if the ambitions of winning titles are to find consistency and not matter in words alone.

“No, we have no chance [di recuperare e vincere il titolo Costruttori 2023]”, declared Thierry Neuville at the end of the Acropolis Rally.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

“Obviously there’s still the car to improve, the team is under restructuring and I have a lot of hope and confidence that, actually, we can improve and be in a better position next year.”

“I think we know what to do and it’s obvious that, against Toyota, sometimes we are still behind. And we all need to work to improve, all of us.”

According to Neuville, the progress has been evident compared to last season. In his opinion, without some inconveniences, he would have managed to hit the podium at every event of the season.

“If we look at what has happened over the course of this year, we could have been on the podium in every event besides Croatia, where obviously I went off the road while we were leading.”

“In Portugal we could have achieved the podium if we hadn’t had the turbo failure. If we take all these things, yes, we really would have been on the podium in all the rallies. Even in Greece, without the suspension failure. And this hurts” , concluded the 35-year-old Belgian.